Transcript for FBI's deputy director stepping down amid repeated criticism from Trump

The White House had little to say about the announcement that Indra McCain would immediately be leaving his position as deputy director of the FBI sends a the president wasn't part of this decision making process. And we would refer you to day. FBI but president trump had previously been vocal about his criticisms of McCabe tweeting in December how can FBI director Andrew McCain the man in charge along with leaking James told me of the phony Hillary Clinton investigation. He given 700000 dollars for wife's campaign might Clinton puppet. President trump was acting in extraordinary ways toward Andrew KV in asking how he'd voted in putting political pressure on him. All of that I think adds up to a climate that made it hostile rhetoric hate to continue with the FBI. Just last week he reports surfaced that in an Oval Office meeting last year the president asked McCain how he voted in the presidential election. Which McCain responded he does not vote. I don't remember that even Robert Mueller energy also very important question some thought that question reminiscent of the idea of a loyalty pledge that the president was said to have sought and then FBI director James Connolly. Became temporarily replaced Komi after he was fired by the president has acting director. McCain was expected to announce his retirement in March. And though he's stepping away from his deputy director duties immediately his formal retirement won't come in till the spring. Allowing him to maintain his eligibility for a full government pension. Lana Zack ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.