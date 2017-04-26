Transcript for Federal judge blocks part of Trump's sanctuary cities order

Well, so the new guy's immigration plan is hitting more than just one wall right now. A federal judge just blocked him from cutting off funds to sanctuary cities that harbor undocumented immigrants saying it would cause those cities immediate irreparable harm. Of course a Twitter rant followed when you know who said, see you in the supreme court. So I mean, does what the judge is saying make sense? Yeah. It does. Trump doesn't seem to want any blowback so you have, you know, the legislative branch and the executive branch are all Republican. The only thing you can rely on is the judiciary, and then when they say, no, he gets into a hissy fit. I'll see you in the supreme court, and like a threat. He thinks it's a dictatorship. He doesn't understand the separation of powers. We have that for a reason. We want that constitutional balance, and we certainly want a checks and balances on the president, and that's why there's the separation. What's interesting in the Twitter rant, he says the ninth circuit -- this judge is not on the ninth circuit. He is a federal judge in San Francisco. So -- Where is the ninth circuit? It covers several -- In his mind. Covers several states and California is one of those states. If he wants to I a appeal it, he can appeal it to the ninth circuit. People often talk about that as being an activist court and liberal court, and I think he ran with a talking point that unfortunately did not apply accurately. It's not his strong suit. I think he is right on the issue of sanctuary cities. I have struggled with the concept of sanctuary cities myself because they violate federal law. The U.S. Law requires the jurisdictions to notify ice, if you have undocumented immigrants living in your region, and these cities say, we're going to reserve our right to break the law, and I don't understand how cities and jurisdictions can selectively decide which laws they like. If the state of Texas didn't like gay marriages rulings or row V. Wade, hey would say, they don't have the right. That's what they have done. I would be up in arms about that. When you violate states rights. Listen. The states -- our state says -- marijuana law is a federal law. States say, listen. We think it's okay, and we're going to go with this. I believe very strongly -- That's actually accurate in the terms of federal citing. It's important to correct it. It's buried in the weeds, so I don't want the get too into the weeds. Don't get in the weeds. Just tell the point. It's not accurate to say these sanctuaries -- there aren't any designated sanctuary cities, and that's one of the problems with trying to say that they are not following the federal law. Because there is no necessarily federal law that says, these particular cities have to do it, but the problem that I also have with Republicans and conservatives is that they always want limited government. Yet they don't have a problem with using the arm of the federal government to somehow squash states rights. I think what Jed was saying, the part I take issue with in regard to sanctuary cities, and this was in 2015. There was an undocumented immigrant who had been deported five times and had seven felonies, and he was on probation and fled to San Francisco knowing he would be protected. Wh everyone can agree. He is a five-time felon. The federal government can't get involved because ice are federal government agents. What the federal government wants these states to do is employ state resources. That's not the business of the states. I'm not seeing what trump has done as constitutional. I think something has to be tightened up here. We should never have these criminals here. That's the thing. Look. If you cut funding to the people who are supposed to be watching out, if you cut funding to the folks whose job it is to say, listen. This guy has been out five times. We got to grab him. If you cut all that, and all the things we have put in place to grab somebody, and, you know, there is a lot of things that go wrong, but I don't think you can name more than maybe, and I mean, no disrespect, but you can name five times in the 25, 30 years of people gone because people try to follow the law, and keep felons out. If people are coming out, and their name is not on the thing, and you are not taking care of it, there is stuff in place we can be doing that we're not doing. The federal officials asked to be notified. He was flagged, and the local officials -- This is the job of the federal government. When it comes to criminals, I feel like it takes the village. I'm not saying the way trump is doing it, but there has to be -- if someone is flagged here, and you should be saying, we're all in this together when it comes to breaking the law. You have to do it, but you have to have the people in place to do it. The federal agents. Not the state. When you talk about states rights, the primary job of the federal government in my view is national security. That is their primary job. When people are fighting about states right issue, often times, they are fighting about things they believe the federal government has overtaken. Authority that was reserved constitutionally to the states. Here we're talking about an issue of immigration, and the federal government, and ice should be involved. If you have a jurisdiction say, we're not going to cooperate -- They are saying they are not going to become federal agents. Are they going to report -- I do believe -- I do believe that people, when the laws are in place, if there is a criminal, there is nothing saying that New York can't take care of that. That they are not going to deport somebody and say, we have put this person out. I said the other day, Obama deported more illegal immigrants than any president. Sure. He did. Than any president. Undocumented workers. The words, it's, like, being black or knnegro, or African-American. I can't remember the right word. I'm going to say what I remember. Okay? Come on. It's sort of like the underground railroad in a way, it reminds me of. The people in Germany that took in the Jews. There are people in trouble who will be separated from their children, and so, you know, and any way, where will Melania go if they don't have any sanctuaries? I think that's a fair point though. I think that's a fair point. No one is talking about -- there are families that get broken up, and good, hard-working people that came here undocumented and are contributing to society, but we also have an issue of crime coming across. We don't have an issue to -- They are trying to get here. I don't want my local police officer pretending to be a federal immigration officer. I don't want it. I don't want that. That's not your job. Let's express this thing that rapists and murderers are coming from other countries. I just want to -- I'm not saying that. Let me clear it up. I'm trying to clear it up for you, and help you. That's not -- I'm trying to help you. All right. That's what my ear heard, and that's what I'm saying, it's not what you are saying. There are women in an effort to come here, and find a better life, often times, find themselves in precarious situations where they are raped and assaulted in an effort to get to the United States. By whom? That's the argument to secure the border. To protect those people. It is! We'll be right back because you know we got to finish talking about that. ??? There's nothing quite as magical as staying at a Disney Resort hotel. So Imagine... Complimentary rides to and from the park. Even extra time with your family in the park. And this summer, you can save up to 25% on rooms at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels. So if you're not staying here, Just think what you might be missing. When heartburn hits, fight back fast with tums Smoothies. Announcer: Still ahead,

