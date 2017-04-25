Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds

A federal judge in San Francisco ruled today that President Donald Trump cannot punish so-called sanctuary cities by withholding federal funds.
1:57 | 04/25/17

Transcript for Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

