Transcript for Figure skater to Congress: I reported sexual abuse and was ignored

One of the saddest things you'll hear in almost every case where a child was abused by an authority figure and Olympic sports. The number of years it took for any action to occur. In my case the abuse began nearly forty years ago when I Worcester teen. A reported it to my sport's governing body the United States Figure Skating Association. Nearly twenty years ago. And my abuser was suspended from coaching them less than two months ago it took years of soul searching and self loathing. Plus it's part of my wife and family before a fully recognized. What he had done. And mustered the courage to come forward and report. When I did. I was treated with the same disdain. Disrespect and disbelief by the US Figure Skating Association as many of the Larry and asked her victims. Who tried to report him to USA gymnastics or Michigan State University. That idea that we are so parades. To be here. Is. It solidifies what the problem it is. That is what shows like how hard it is right and then you're expecting. Kate to come forward and say things that they do not know the words that exist for our great kept so it's a culture. It's just that at a cultural issue and it's. The idea that people are finally speaking out. Even the daily time magazine people are finally listen speaking up like honestly that's not true we've been yelling and no one's been listening. So I would see the ears of all the adults out. There cultural. Problems and Damascus are there's so many acts as she said. Larry not starts all of that coaches abuse. You know almost on a daily basis and he didn't report their abuse and vice Versa. I'm so they protected each other and you know I I obviously want to come forward because I was sexually abused as I wanted to do the right thing and I wanted to protect others and it shouldn't take having to have the experience. Gap to do the right thing. Because I wonder if it you know its that I happened to. Anyone that was running US AJ anyone of their daughters are there signs aren't of their kids you know it would say it would add they have reacts differently. Aside from Larry. There's so much intimidation in the goes on between parents and coaches and parents and he is huge asset to our parents weren't were allowed to travel to. Turning to the we were not to seat ever. And and they're just basically told not to ask any questions on to argue because obviously they weren't the best for their children ARC successful and they feel like. They should be able to each trust these organizations the clearly they couldn't I think there's just. So many different levels of intimidation going Aaron. And I think especially for our parents and rain I don't get confident that. That a parent should be able to trust that governing bodies. When the other issues I found as far as I was working way. And another coach. As tension with him and I started. Seeing things that I wanted to be in denial about and I saw that he was touching the kids and appropriately when he was spotting. And I I didn't know what to do and when I finally decides who reported to the police I want it to be anonymous. And they would in. They wouldn't allow me to be anonymous and they wanted to interview the children. And I was like that's not gonna work is the sum these kids are five and like it's like five to sixteen years old and they don't even Knoll. They're not even aware that they're being abused right now. In sight as I wanted to bring that up because they think that's another. Having Angela can do is if Howell when it is reported how does the investigate go down because. You know these these are highly skilled manipulators. And you know it this on Saturday at a family and acts like it's his word against bears in if you can't prove it. You know it destroys them a lot of lives and that's this is something I want to point out because they. I couldn't go through with the full report because because of that.

