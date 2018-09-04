Transcript for Florida Gov. Rick Scott running for Senate

Still a year ago today I now has been run for governor what did what they did naysayers and critics immediately thing. A business guy with no background in government has no chance. To run this state there's no chanting turn this state around so. Now we've got to take that same mission. Did DC. And we've got to take that same can do attitude that it doesn't met. No matter what the naysayers say it doesn't matter what the critics say to ignore them think what you can accomplish. So today. With my wife by my side I'm announcing I am ready for the US senate for the great state of Florida I. Oh yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.