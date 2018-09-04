Florida Gov. Rick Scott running for Senate

More
Florida Gov. Rick Scott will challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in an election that could be one of the most expensive and highly-watched races in the nation.
0:51 | 04/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida Gov. Rick Scott running for Senate
Still a year ago today I now has been run for governor what did what they did naysayers and critics immediately thing. A business guy with no background in government has no chance. To run this state there's no chanting turn this state around so. Now we've got to take that same mission. Did DC. And we've got to take that same can do attitude that it doesn't met. No matter what the naysayers say it doesn't matter what the critics say to ignore them think what you can accomplish. So today. With my wife by my side I'm announcing I am ready for the US senate for the great state of Florida I. Oh yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54336941,"title":"Florida Gov. Rick Scott running for Senate","duration":"0:51","description":"Florida Gov. Rick Scott will challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in an election that could be one of the most expensive and highly-watched races in the nation.","url":"/Politics/video/florida-gov-rick-scott-running-senate-54336941","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.