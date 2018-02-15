Transcript for After Parkland shooting, some call for mental health reforms

Our administration. Is working closely with local authorities to investigate the shooting. And learn everything we can. We are committed to working with state and local leaders. To help secure our schools. And tackle the difficult issue. Of mental health. How do we make sure. This individuals that mental illness do not touch again. We need to have a real conversation. So we have public safety of our schools in the state. I think it's pretty clear only from this shooting yesterday. But from several school shootings and other humans well. It seems like one common denominator. Is mental illness and we've got to find out some way of getting those people into the FBI database. So that. They aren't able to buy. There are a lot of reasons. We're these kids get worked up. And are there some producers getting sick kids I think the editor of that are. The issues and we're doing in this country well clearly. Mental health issues huge issue and we've made some progress in that. We need to do much better job of figuring out how to fill gaps. There's gun safety issues there's mental health and addiction issues I have down. One of the leaders on mental health and addiction services. For communities there are things we can do right now. And we need to make sure our children and teachers have what they need and schools to be safe. The words are man enough to.

