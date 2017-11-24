Flynn legal team no longer discussing special counsel Russia probe with Trump lawyers

A member of President Trump's legal team confirmed the news to ABC.
11/24/17

Lawyers representing former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Have reportedly cut ties with the president's legal team the New York Times was first to report things attorneys say they've stopped sharing information about the Russia probe. According to the times and move could mean that Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller but it's not proof.

