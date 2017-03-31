Transcript for Flynn offers to testify before Senate in exchange for immunity: Official

We begin with the latest twist and turns in the search for answers on Russia's interference in the US election. Weeks after he was fired over his conversation with a Russian official. Former national security advisor Michael Flynn is now offering to testify in exchange for immunity. And as senators heard stunning testimony on Russia's efforts to sway the vote a bombshell report said the head of a house investigation. Received intelligence material directly from the White House. ABC's Kenneth mode and has the latest right now from DC Kenneth good morning. Good morning candidates and morrow the attorney for president trumps first national security advisor said at the highly politicized witch hunt environment. And if client needs protection. This morning retired lieutenant general Michael Floyd said the other story to tell. But only congressional investigators give him immunity from prosecution then. Yeah that's right her. More and harder to supporters with those locked corrupt chance against Hillary Clinton. Plan on NBC in September when you are given immunity means team probably committed a crime but the ex national security advisor fired by president drop in February. For light of our communications he had with the Russian ambassador before taking office. The senate intelligence investigation now under way. Witnesses testify Russia used thousands of paid Internet trolls to push out they used a metal of the election. Former FBI agent Clint watts even accused president trot out doing the singing. The commander in chief as u.'s Russian active measures that time. And it against his opponents but another roadblock for the House Intelligence Committee GOP tear DeVon it has recently revealed president trumpet his transition team. Were swept up and incidental intelligence reports. Information he later arrested the White House to disclose to the president. Viewed as not only learn the details during a mystery meeting on White House grounds the New York Times reports the intelligence came from to trump administration officials. Why all the cloak and dagger stuff. And that's something that we need to get the bottom of new net still won't reveal a source in the White House that this focus on what the congressman learned. Not how we learned that aren't plan as attorney says he needs a sheriff says against. Unfair prosecution. But no word if congress will grant his immunity requests Condace Amare. And the White House not reacting exactly to that Flynn request as yet we'll. Hear from them later today.

