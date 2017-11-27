Transcript for Franken speaks, Trump mocks Warren with 'Pocahontas' nickname

I think are welcome to creepy reminds it is right recline on going but does that this'll Pennsylvania Avenue team that are on merry. A White House correspondent and a couple of nominations for the plot line of the day. So it's a lead us off starting. With the fact that's there are now two people in charge of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The White House making clear. That nick Maldini the only be directories the actual head of the agency but we Andrea English who was means that it device position just hours before Cordray left is also saying that she's an art. Guys I mean this is bizarre this is a major federal agency that has to people in charge and no it really figured out right now. Yeah I'm. So she was assets they're sinners that's why doesn't amount to just fire answering questions I think that's the question I mean. If she's claiming she runs the bureau and she doesn't they're saying make small thing he does it got someone who's some you know in support that you just fire. At the world vision is that they haven't done that yet they think they have a legal fight that they can win. I would. No lawyer no expert I've read it briefly I think they both have legal argument made state language the I mean so. Does amount to me as it did this time at this point if the White House is saying we don't want you there I think. It's just a matter of time before she's out one where there. But she's up on Capitol Hill meeting with what lawmakers and actually had to all of this guys this is real repercussions. This make Maldini has mocked this is the agency operas also come under severe fire from the top administration more broadly that they sent it is an agency that is. Anti business and they're looking to change the direction of this was created in response of the financial crisis it was Elizabeth Warren's brainchild. I and it has been a very aggressive agency they wanted to on the other direction. Which is more reason for the term administration to really claim ownership especially since it was Elizabeth Warren's brainchild air you know at. The Democrats will say well this was created to protect the little guy and then obviously the Republican thing. It's aids day it's taken over by the Democrats it's become so political thought nothing for consumers will see Nolan that's Aaron Sanders comes up with. A murky at times in the consumer and lost. And there and they were dueling emails today to the former employees got the idea that you think. On the new boss in his and that will be also brought donuts so right I see it that the sugar and immediately sent an email out saying don't listen anything she just remarkable I think your messenger network that day. That kind of you know from two different people claim to be directors with me Austin yeah and we managed. Well this bizarre to so we also mentioned Elizabeth Warren briefly and just before the briefing today it was rather extraordinary moment the public's right well I've in this in this White House but. The White House and president we're honoring this Opel haute offers Americans who. And how's the navajos who spoke in code true American hero of World War II heroes members of the greatest generation take a look at this interaction. President. And the importance and I just want to thank you because. You're very very special people. You were here long before any of us we're here. Although we have a representative in congress who they say it was here a long time ago. They call our Pocahontas. But you know I've. I like Ian because you are special. Now that that is a presumed reference to Elizabeth Warren at the White House me that clears our centers me that there. It was the board's only been around congress is quite well the best site that insists Florida's widely reported as it's lurking native American groups. It's it some media misunderstanding of what Elizabeth Warren did in including cleaning native American Heritage. But he. He can't get off his nickname but the fact that it is the curtains pops into his head. Well he uses an off camera very often according to her that I spoke in zoo and two he would rather give his day's political cabinet which is you know slamming Elizabeth Warren who is the poster child of the liberal base. And heat is thinks that he would rather risk offending an entire. Group of minorities in this country. Q serve his face and it's something he does repeatedly seen that many times I can go through a list but it's it's actually just typical behavior and I. And here we go again this is just moments for the briefing there standards that force to defend what seems like indefensible but she called it ridiculous to say that that is racial slur com and saying what's offensive is it is it is that was the Warner claim native American Heritage. And and you know look. He doesn't as a joke. It did not go over well as a joke I mean it was awkward silence in the room. You know. Happy state completely inappropriate. Language. An Alley broken up up at the capitol as the warm response it is pretty quickly she wasn't happy to take out her name evoked in this way this is gonna have some place. Absolutely and in fact our Ben Siegel just shouted a question Elizabeth Warren she's actually meeting with the other head of the CF being eaten sort of got unceremoniously. Kicked out by wealthy and she did not respond to shouted questions and certainly. Her feeling is that this is inappropriate that shouldn't be coming up as part of that conversation and is president talking about it's completely random bits. Conversation that we've been having this news today has nothing to do with Elizabeth Warren this controversy over her cleaning lesser status at Harvard. So the act does is coming up again is sort of as you guys can imagine date avenue Oliver. And and and we'll get back you know moment Alex Jon Karl standing by at the White House who asks. Yet it was really something else I I didn't know quite what to expect what she would answer when asked about the comments which. Really kind of caught everybody by surprise it's not surprising Rick that the president referred Elizabeth Warren is Pocahontas. He's been doing that obviously for a long time. To see him 28 they're with the Navajo. Code talkers. At a ceremony in the Oval Office honoring them. With the portrait of injured Jackson over his shoulder it was just. It just was is in congress like but what she responded. By digging deeper I mean saying that you know. That was an offensive what was offensive. Was the fact it's Elizabeth Warren. Was not honest about her lover ethnic heritage he was again this hold new broadside on Elizabeth Warren out of nowhere. An issue which you know hasn't really been an issue that's been detected and it's been litigated for a for a long time. Really quite a moment. And even so Johnny may actually be the second most peculiar story line of the date because you still have the situation. We talked about a moment or two people claim to be back head of a major federal agency. Is this the White House view this as as of winnable battle it's hard to imagine what the end game is going to be other than having to fire the person who says she's in charge of the White House claims. Well I I've heard different. Views on this inside the west wing I've I've in the would it be that the public posture in the posture. Offer many senior officials privately as well. Is that this is a clear case the president with the vacancies act is fully within his power to name the replacement. Richard court right. Awkward right by the way I've I'm having a hard time pronouncing advocate think that. Sarah was not ethically hard yeah during during that briefing all of but. And another person were immersed in this battle knowledge to me privately it is. This is it that the law is not on their side here that they may well lose as this thing. It is litigated in the courts I mean the the law that created. The this bureau in the first place was opposed by Republicans. Because it it it created with what they considered fiefdom that was not accountable to the executive branch optically accountable. To the legislative branch had too much Power One of those powers. You know was that if if the director leaves clearly double in the Indian in the law that created the bureau of the deputy director. You know is is is the replacement. So there. Do we have dueling laws it's it's it's a fascinating case. It reminds me of you covered it. Rick but it reminds me a little bit of the of the firing of patent Stanton. By by Andrew Johnson. A little guy at a course resulted in Johnson's impeachment that can happen here what. But but it's a fascinating question who you know we we at two liters of this. Of this agency right now. We'll let you back to studied vacancy act it will also be your own succession plans the decency act keep White House response on the work out John Carlin we do exactly. Heck am gonna get on that they've been top randomly. Political directors of much stickier wicket. Well. Here I think not a good thing I'm a charter on how Al Hague today that you might not accurately that I script. I wanna turn guys Q two's Al Franken stories we heard from him. For the first time in the last 24 hours the a look at the Lou yes eight oh. You know. Non. Much more careful. Long sentences. And that is. This isn't my. Going forward fan. It's going to take long. Game people's process. Hopefully starting. What today that I can. Alley Rogen up on Capitol Hill quite as from. Tracking Al Franken it's a little bit of a strange answer because he still can't say exactly what did or didn't happen he's not. Really denying anything he's also he's not his recollection. But he's finally broken his his relative silence on the spot. Think it's been eleven days since these allegations came out so we Boca waiting around as you can imagine first outside his Capitol Hill office and then this past week because congress has been out on Thanksgiving recess. We've been camp outside his daughter's house where he has been holed up so this is really. A big sort of exhale for everybody that he's finally talking. But you're absolutely right what exactly said was a bit me he's saying that he does not recall these incidents the same way that the women do he says. With regard to the union tweet in allegations in the particular and then when it comes to the women who have alleged that he. Groped them while taking pictures with them he continues to say it takes thousands of pictures every year with minnesotans so if that happened he doesn't. Exactly or call but he. Is apologetic. That. Any of the women feel that they were quietly in that way Britain also sent today that he wants you would open end. Two senate ethics committee which we believe has opened an investigation into his conduct. That he would be opened them taking these findings of their investigation public that's not exactly it's not a foregone conclusion that they would do that they would have to vote. To make those findings public making it as a lot of us on the help we've been going back and reading house and senate manuals about how these things work. Nobody has at great expense he admitted himself that he didn't exactly know how these ethics committee. Proceedings happened but that would certainly be opened to allowing that's part of the conversation going our right. And Dustin in Tarrant you heard from the White House today that they respect the due process. That the you've heard that those words comforts Aaron Sanders list saying. She doesn't want the president to weigh in on every allegation that's out there recently talked about Al Franken sprang to look under Colorado Roy Moore. It's really interesting. To hear. Al Franken in. The polity. Really apology and said he's sorry for what the women experience I think he did anything wrong. Which is sort of an interesting way of dealing. It's so he. I picked up from the sense that he admits he really says is a shame embarrassment to follow that's where we have a sensible going on. That he Weaver a little bit when it come to the grabbing with the autopsy says that you. Thousands of these things and I don't remember. And archer that's gonna ring true Q with many people either you that elevates. Your apologizing. Or not and he seems to wanna have it both ways where he doesn't remember the other incidents he's suggesting that he couldn't be doing all the time and it was just right and it's immediately perceived that. I don't remember it I mean and what your problem. And speaking of having people please interesting episode now developing the White House over the weekend the New York Times reporting an ABC news confirming the president's office privately telling people. That that there may be some doubt surrounding Access Hollywood that's Harrison is asked about that several different Wii's today. She danced around with a little citizen don't change in the president's position but there is changing in his feeling about the media coverage around it. And also going just a little bit further in saying we'll the American people we litigated this so I'm not sure where to land at that if that the official White House position is that the president. Says the Access Hollywood he is legit what do these other conversations about and if not why even batters with the American people's that the tape the tape. To me it sounds like the White House is floating the idea. And it may be doctor and that fear. Peeling out how the immediate response to a how people respond to it I yet also what I think schools from seniority if that's true. Flat out state lives in front. And now have to say hey enough but belated happy and bring that academically he likes to see would definitely win it. And it bringing back and I personally rent that and thought they floated the idea out there. I completely agree I think the bottom line is what leasing private. Is he's not. Yet. Had said in public. That it that they were his words he apologized for. And until and unless and until he changes that statement publicly on the record. That's how history. And and and that the tapes that the no one is disputed its accuracy Italy Russia and actually listen even bullishness disputed it was out there it almost changed the course of a presidential election that was disputed that time is now. Is also a lot and finally guys what what was supposed to pocketed a lethal because big topic that we. Taxes I want you Alan Rogan on this or accurate wrapping it the White House but. Alli what what's the prognosis right now what's it look like today in terms of the senate on the tax building on track. Yeah I mean if you're at doctor I would think the prognosis is. Somewhat murky it's probably isn't what the patient wants to hear when a doctor saying what you prognosis but that's the tax airs at seven. Possibly nine senate Republicans who. Are openly skeptical of this bill not only the folks who are coming out. And publicly saying that they oppose parts industrial and there's different pockets and they have different concerns that means once. Senate Leadership starts addressing the concerns about it. Concerns about any. They're still here and in fact they might exacerbated. Of course. As difficult balancing act got 52 senate Republicans. Can only afford to lose two and still pass this thing. So the question is how many of these senate Republicans are really going to carry their concerns in what they're supposed to get this bill on the senate floor. By thirst. That in senate terms is enlightening speech. And the fact that they still don't have the votes. They're doing a lot of scrambling behind closed doors but it's really unclear how they're going to get this time and yet that some of that Senate Finance Committee leaders were at the White House today talking about this tax bill. That committee chairman Orrin hatch said he was leaving it still hopes. That the senate is going to get this or that congress is going at this final tax bill. The president's desk for signature by Christmas. But that's looking increasingly murky as we've talked about previously that's going to don't get it done by Christmas that's going to set off a team action is just. Other things building up that they have to get to you. But again they're still an abundance of hope around here but I don't know what typically get that lets guys. All right literally go back and not done those those of photography preaches your. What he think I think. This evening. Hezbollah question marks seven. And some Republicans have a lot whipped by Thursday they want and vote on Thursday. And I wonder how much the president insulted by this horse trading. Actually. Does down. Right now just think about how many of those guys in those seven don't even and we didn't slam publicly. In what we've heard from the last few times that he's visited. These are productive now with and causes for the distraction he's not getting into the pretty he's talking and talking at them right pressuring but this is about problems all. It's about knowing apology and being able to meet solutions which it's quite difficult it's an area. And not not his Forte I think all right guys let's bring this in for a landing today Justin what Atlanta that was you to take away. I thought we were we were remarking back there then that's very well right. So like I am I Internet you wouldn't think at these neighborhoods that's rested on the morrow Lotto. AK. I practiced. Which may mean. High energy tweak it to and he actor's. Opting out on geography. Keep us looking every which way we'll try to figure out act and and once again. Back in the 2016 election talking helpful not just talking about Access Hollywood. It's it's an incredible it's you look inside his mind realized he goes back to think this is is he is amid immediately liked to talk about the campaign it's not about. Burial child. His favorite thing that it is indeed it is our our favorite thing right here we appreciate you being with us for justice vigilance are pulmonary. I'm Rick Klein please download the ABC news out watch world news tonight for a full report on all of these stories and of course captors next time right here on the review.

