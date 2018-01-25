Transcript for The full 'secret society' text between FBI agents: Was it meant in jest?

And lawmakers are claiming that a so called secret society at the FBI may be working to undermine the president. The claim stems from text messages sent between FBI officials Peter struck and Lisa page after the election. Saying they were depressed that trump had one. Page wrote quoting here for even going to give out your calendars seems kind of depressing maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society. It's unclear however from that reference was made. In jest in the meantime Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson says a whistle blower has revealed that FBI managers held secret off site meetings. But he did not elaborate about what the meetings may have entailed. Five months of text messages between struck and page are missing the Justice Department blames. All of that on a technical glitch which reportedly affected thousands of FBI phones.

