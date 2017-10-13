Transcript for Trump talks about Iran nuclear deal

This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. Good they were coming on the air because president trump is about to announce a new strategy on Iran. It is. 2015. That deal these tough economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for severe restrictions on its nuclear weapons program. The UN our allies even the president's top advisors all agree that Iran has abiding by the agreement. But president trump announced the deal all through the campaign he's taking this action today because he doesn't believe it was tough enough on Iran's aggressive foreign policy and ambitious ballistic missile program. We're bringing our chief White House correspondent Jon Karl and John the president almost also promised to rip up the deal on the first day of his presidency but the action he's taking today doesn't really do that. This actually does not do that George this is a halfway measure that gives the president an opportunity to go on record saying he does not like the deal and at the very least Iran is violating the spirit of it. But it does not pull out of the agreement it does not rip it off. Doing so would effectively make what he is called the worst deal ever even worse because if you remember a wrong got the benefits of this agreement right up front. If they were to rip the agreement up right now they would be able to go right back to. Doing what was their part of the agreement stopping their nuclear program here's the president. Thank you very much. To my fellow Americans. As president of the United States. My highest obligation. Is to ensure the safety. And security of the American people. History has shown that the longer we ignore a threat. The more dangerous. That threat becomes. For this reason. Upon taking office. I've ordered a complete. Strategic review. Of our policy. Toward the rogue regime. In Iran. That review is now complete. Today I am announcing our strategy. Along with several major steps we are taking. To confront the a reigning regimes. Hostile actions and to ensure that Iran never. And I mean never. Acquires a nuclear weapon. And our policy is based on a clear eyed assessment. Of the Iranian dictatorship. Its sponsorship. Of terrorism. And it's continuing aggression in the Middle East. And all around the world. Horrendous. Under the control. They fanatical regime. That seized power. In 1979. And forced a proud people to sup Mitt. To its extremist rule. This radical regime. Has rated do well. Of one of the world's oldest. And most vibrant nations. And spread death destruction and chaos. All around the globe. Beginning in 1979. Agents of the Iranian regime. Illegally seized the US embassy and kiran. And held more than sixty Americans hostage during the 444. Days. The crisis. The Iranian backed terrorist group Hezbollah. Twice bombed our embassy and let them. Once in 1983. And again. In 1984. Another. Iranian supported bombing killed 241. Americans. Service members they wore. In their barracks. In Beirut. In 1983. In 1996. The regime directed another bombing. Of American military housing and Saudi Arabia murdering nineteen Americans in cold blood. Iranian proxies. Provided training. Two operatives who were later involved. In al-Qaeda is bombing. Of the American embassies in Kenya. In Xenia. In two years later killing 224. People. And wounding more than 4000. Others. The regime harbored high level terrorists. In the wake of the 9/11 attacks. Including. Osama bin Laden's son. In Iraq and Afghanistan groups supported by Iran have killed hundreds of American military. Personnel. The Iranian dictatorships aggression. Continues. To this day. The regime remains the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. And provides assistance to al-Qaeda. The Taliban on Hezbollah. Hamas. And there terrorist. Networks. It develops deploys. In proliferate its missiles that threaten American troops and our allies. It her grass is American ships and threatens freedom of navigation. In the Arabian gulf. And in the Red Sea. It imprisons Americans. On false charge it's. And it launches cyber attacks against our critical infrastructure. Financial system and military. United States is far from the only target. Of the Iranian dictatorships long campaign. Of bloodshed. The regime violently suppresses its own citizens. It shot unarmed student protesters in the street during the green revelation. This regime has fuelled. Sectarian violence in Iraq. And vicious civil wars in Yemen and Syria. And Syria the Iranian regime has supported. The atrocities. Of push. Hollis it's regime. And condone decides use of chemical weapons against helpless civilians including. Many many children. Given the regime's murderous past. And present we should not take lightly it sinister vision. For the future. The regimes to favor chants are death to America. And death. To Israel. Realizing the gravity of the situation. The United States. And the united nations Security Council sought over many years. To stop or rants pursuit of nuclear weapons. With a wide array of strong economic sanctions. At the previous administration. Lifted the sanctions just before what would have been. The total collapse. Of the Iranian regime. Through the deeply controversial. 2015. Nuclear deal with Iran. This deal is known as the joint comprehensive plan of action or JCP. Away. As I have seen many times the Iran and Diaw was one of the worst and most one sided transactions. The United States has ever entered into. This same mind set that produced this deal is responsible for years of terrible trade deals. That have sacrificed. So many millions of jobs. In our country to the benefit of other countries. We need negotiators who will much more strongly represent. America's entrance. The nuclear deal through our ranch dictator ship a political and economic lifeline. Providing urgently needed relief from the intense domestic pressure the sanctions. Had created. It also gave the regime an immediate financial boost. And over 100. Billion dollars its government could use to fund terrorism. The regime also received a massive cash settlement. Of one point seven billion dollars from the United States. A large portion of which was physically loaded onto an airplane and flown into Iran. Just imagine the side of those huge piles of money. Being hauled off by the Iranians. Waiting at the airport for the cash. I wonder. Where all. That money went. Worst of all the deal allows Iran to continue developing certain elements of its nuclear program and importantly. In just a few years. As key restrictions disappear. A Rand can sprint. Towards a rapid. Nuclear weapons. Breaking. In other words. We get that week inspections in exchange. For no more than a purely short term. And temporary delay. In Iran is path. To nuclear weapons. What is the purpose of a deal that at best. Only delays are man's nuclear capability for a short period of time. This. As president of the United States is unacceptable. In other countries they think in terms of 100 year intervals. Not just a few years at a time. The saddest part. Of the deal for the United States is that all of the money. Was paid up front. Which is unheard. Rather that at the end of the deal. When they have shown they've play by the rules. But what's done is done and that's why we are where we are. The Iranian regime has committed multiple violations. Of the agreement for example. On two separate occasions. They have exceeded. The limit of 130. Metric tons of heavy water. Until recently. The Iranian regime has also failed to meet our expectations. In its operation. Of advanced centrifuges. The Iranian regime has also intimidated international inspectors. In to not using the full inspection authorities. That the agreement calls. Iranian officials and military leaders have repeatedly claimed they will not allow inspectors on to military sites. Even though the international community suspect some of those sites were part of a ranch plan to stand nuclear weapons program. They were all so many people who believe that Iran. Is dealing with North Korea. I am going to instruct our intelligence agencies to do a thorough analysis. And report back their findings. Beyond why they have already reviewed. By its own terms the Iran India was supposed to contribute to regional. And international. Peace and she cared. And yet while the United States and here's. To our commitment. Under the deal. The Iranian regime continues to fuel conflict. Terror and turmoil throughout the Middle East and beyond. Importantly. Iran is not living up to the spirit. Of the deal. So today in recognition. Of the increasing menace posed by Iran. And after extensive consultations. With our allies. I am announcing a new strategy to address the full range Moran's. Destructive actions first. We will work with our allies to counter the regime's destabilizing activity. And support. For terrorist proxies in a rage. Second we will place additional sanctions. When the regime to block their financing of terror. Very we will address the regime's proliferation of missiles and weapons that threaten its neighbors global trade and freedom. Of navigation. And finally we will deny. The regime. All paths to a nuclear weapon. Today I'm also announcing several major steps my administration is taken in pursuit. Of this strategy. Execution. Of our strategy begins. With the long overdue step of imposing tough sanctions. On brands. Islamic. Revolutionary. Guard corps. The revolutionary. Is the Iranian supreme leader's. Corrupt personal terror force and militia. It has hijacked large portions. Veterans economy and seized massive religious endowments. To fund war and terror abroad. This includes arming the Syrian dictator. Supplying proxies and partners with missiles and weapons to attack civilians in the region. And even plotting to bomb a popular restaurant right here. In Washington. DC. I am authorizing the Treasury Department to further sanction. The entire Islamic revolutionary guard corps. For its support for terrorism. And to apply sanctions to its officials. Agents and affiliates. I urge our allies to join us in taking strong actions to curb Iran is continued dangers and destabilizing behavior. Including pharaoh sanctions outside the Iran deal that target the regime's ballistic missile program in support. We're terrorism and all of its destructive activities of which there are many. Finally. On the grave matter of Iran's nuclear program. Since the signing of the nuclear agreement and the regime's dangerous aggression. Has only escalated. At the same time it has received a massive sanctions relief while continuing to develop its missiles program. Iran has also entered into lucrative business contracts with other parties to the agreement when the agreement was finalized. In 2015. Congress passed the Iran and nuclear agreement review act. To ensure that congress' voice would be heard on the deal. Among other conditions to slower requires the president or his designee. To certify that the suspension. Of sanctions under the deal. Is appropriate. And proportionate. To measure. And other measures. Taken by air and to terminate its illicit nuclear program. Based on the factual record. I have put forward. I am announcing today that we cannot. And will not make this certification. We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence. More Taylor. And the very real threat of Iran news nuclear break. That is why I am directing. My administration. To work closely with congress and our allies. To address the deals many serious flaws so that the Iranian regime can never threatened the world. With nuclear. Weapons. These include the deals sunset clauses that in just a few years will eliminate key restrictions. On Iran Iran's nuclear program. The flaws in the deal also in pollute. Insufficient. Enforcement. And near total silence. On Moran's missile programs. Congress has already begun the work to address. These problems. He house and senate leaders are drafting legislation. That would amend the Iran nuclear agreement review act. To strengthen enforcement. Prevent Iran. From developing and internment. This is so. Whole Italy important. An Intercontinental. Ballistic missile and make all restrictions. On Iran is nuclear activity. Permanent and in dare US. Law so. Important. I support. These initiatives. However. In the event we are not able to reach a solution worked in with congress and our allies. In the agreement will be terminated. It is under continuous Arabia and our participation. Can be canceled by me as president at any time. As we have seen in North Korea. The longer we ignore the threat the words that threat becomes. It is why we all right determined. That the world's leading sponsor of terrorism. Will never obtain. Nuclear weapons. In this effort we stand in total solidarity. With the Iranian regime's longest suffering victims. Its own. People. The citizens of Iran have paid a heavy price for the violence and extremism. Of their leaders. The Iranian people long to and they just are long. To reclaim. Their country is proud history. It's culture. Civilization. Its cooperation. With its neighbors. We hope that these new measures directed at the Iranian dictatorship. Will compel the government. To reevaluate. Its pursuit of care at the expense of its people. We hope that our actions today will help bring about. A future of peace stability and prosperity in the Middle East a future where sovereign nations respect each other. And their own citizens. We pray for a future where young children. American and Iranian Muslim Christian and Jewish. Can grow up in a world free from violence hatred. And tan. And until that blessed day comes we will do what we must. To keep America. Safe. Thank you god bless you and god bless America. I. Fierce words there from president trump for the year Ryan regime and the Iran nuclear deal calling a fanatical regime a rogue regime the world's greatest sponsor of terror. If you the president walk out of diplomatic room right here the president said he would decertified. That Iran nuclear deal and impose tough new sanctions. On Iran's Revolutionary Guards want to bring that to our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz in Martha you are in Iran when this deal was reached it doesn't appear that the president went. Favre to label the running Revolutionary Guards as a sponsor of terror related terrorism is a terrorist organization but did call for there's new sanctions. That is what the Iran a regime is likely to be most opposed him. It I think that's exactly right George the decertification. I know they were expecting and it certainly won't like that they will think that breaks the spirit of the deal. From their eyes. But as for the Iranian revolutionary guard we've -- gotten reaction just before this speech they've certainly read about possibly what president trump was going to say today. And the Foreign Ministry spokesman said any move against Islamic Republic's armed forces including Iran or are running in revolutionary guard court. Will lead to an equal and severe we action by the Islamic Republic of Iran George. We'll see what they didn't Terry Moran chief foreign correspondent in line and Terry. The present city reached his decision after consultations. With our allies but all our allies opposed. That's right he has united the allies more often at odds with one another the United Kingdom. France Germany Russia and China and the European Union are all united they say. President trump is wrong Iran is abiding by the nuclear deal and they also say that they will stick with it. Right now the the president has isolated the United States when it comes to the Iran nuclear deal that will go forward. Trading with Iran and the likelihood. That if eventually the United States gets out of this deal president trump or any president could convince these allies to slap sanctions once again on Iran. Is very very slim so the president has. Really set the United States against our closest allies when it comes to the Iran deal in fact the sanction from sort of falling apart when this deal was first rejoinder congress now Marie Bruce. Our congressional correspondent the president. Sending this acog to see whether they're gonna impose these new sanctions not really. Some in congress are most in congress want to deal with right. Now you dirty even Republicans who opposed to this deal originally don't want to scrap it now is the president mentioned there are various proposals floating around trying to amend the deal perhaps. Strengthen enforcement to be put in place tougher sanctions in some level but. There's very little appetite on Capitol Hill overall to reimposed these nuclear sanctions a blow up this deal entirely. You're the president though state congress can't reach an agreement here that he will terminate. This deal this adds to congress is already daunting. To do list as they head toward the end of the year they wanna tackle tax reform wanna go ahead and and pass those protections for dreamers need to fund the government the list goes on and on. We batted at the map you're George the senate has just 34 working days left it's hard to see how to get all of this done. Your plate is full wanna finally go back to the when asked on cross the delegates look at if the world there congress doesn't really want a deal with this our allies don't really agree with the president Iran. Unclear exactly what they are gonna it is hard to know where this all goes next witness actually gets to the point where the president says hello to cancel the deal. Certainly George but I think it's significant that even as the president was saying all of those tough things about Iran even as he was condemning the deal. He talked about fixing the flaws in the deal he did not talk about ripping it up or getting out of it. He stopped far short of what he'd said he would do during the campaign. Okay Jon Karl thanks very much all of you will be on world news tonight were David Muir tonight with a lot more on this in all of you don't get the latest news any time by downloading or ABC news that.

