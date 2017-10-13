-
Now Playing: Chief of Staff John Kelly: 'I'm not quitting today'
-
Now Playing: Trump takes hard line on Iran, but keeps Obama deal in place
-
Now Playing: President Trump decertifies Iran deal
-
Now Playing: Trump talks about Iran nuclear deal
-
Now Playing: Trump touts his defense of the First Amendment
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks at conservative Values Voter Summit
-
Now Playing: Trump to Puerto Rico: 'We'll be there'
-
Now Playing: Members of Trump's White House who've denied they're departing
-
Now Playing: Trump to end Obamacare subsidies that help low-income Americans
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump takes consequential steps on Iran deal, health care
-
Now Playing: Trump tweets that FEMA, the military and first responders cannot stay in Puerto Rico forever
-
Now Playing: White House chief of staff: 'I'm not quitting today ... I don't think I'm being fired today.'
-
Now Playing: Biden: New campus sex assault guidelines not an improvement
-
Now Playing: Trump nominates Kirstjen Nielsen as homeland security secretary
-
Now Playing: Trump announces nominee for DHS secretary
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Chief of staff John Kelly gives first White House press briefing
-
Now Playing: White House chief of staff: 'I'm not quitting today,' not getting fired
-
Now Playing: Trump questioning freedom of the press?
-
Now Playing: Frustrated by Congress, Trump acts alone on health care
-
Now Playing: President Trump will strike down parts of Obamacare with new executive order