Transcript for Future of the presidency at stake in Comey hearing

Good morning everyone it is Thursday June 8 2017. And today is the day we will finally here. From Jane's Komi himself you're looking at pictures inside that hearing room on Capitol Hill. But the former FBI director it's going to testify in public for the first time. Since being fired by president trump. Back in May has been a lot speculated about the man written about the man instead about the man today we're going hear from Komi himself. Good morning to you I'm and live here in New York thanks for being with at that hearing will start at 10 AM eastern. To stay with us right here we'll carry the entire thing alive. We're immediately that a preview of what you can expect because we already as he may have seen. Have the prepared statement from James coney about what he will say in public today. For the first time joining me here in studio is the former mayor the city of Baltimore Stephanie Rawlings Blake thanks for being here it's my pleasure. And we also have with us of course Rick Klein are political director down in the Washington DC bureau how you doing today Rick. What a day out that's what it's about. Big smile on Rick's faith today and also with us on Capitol Hill. Outside of that hearing room is our own Josh Haskell how you doing today Josh. Doing good it's pretty crazy people are common in from the left from the right work right now waiting for the former FBI director to arrive so. I apologize I'm not I'm not looking right at you. Looking around to make sure we don't miss him some of these people in line here on have been here since for some even since 3 AM outside the Hart senate building. Most of the amber Capitol Hill interns they told me that their supervisors and losses on Capitol Hill actually encourage them. This is history you guys should be here which tells you that. Those supervised and bosses they are watching is well not much work getting done here. On Capitol Hill today. Also have to say that there's only eighty to ninety seats for the public inside that room so. Many of these will. People will probably just have to watch and phones or wait all. Rick client you said it won today there are people out there who have probably never watched a congressional hearing. In their lives who are tuning in today what is at stake in this hearing. The future of the the of this present and the future of the entire presidency. This is a direct frontal challenge to the word of the sitting president of the United States. An extraordinary couple of months that are outlined by the former FBI director call me. That takes that details an extraordinary series of exchanges with the president of the United States. At in the bullet points from his opening statement which he submitted yesterday to give senators a chance that to digest and to ask questions about. He he was asked for a loyalty pledge by the present United States. He was asked if he could drop the investigation into Michael plan and in in a point it seems the botrus that the the points made by the president. Three occasions the director the FBI tells the president United States that he was not under direct investigation all of that fodder for this showdown on capitol built.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.