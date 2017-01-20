George W. Bush's Inauguration Day Letter to Barack Obama

More
As Barack Obama prepares to hand the baton to Donald Trump, ABC News has obtained an exclusive look at the missive he received from his predecessor, as well as the note from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush in 2001.
0:33 | 01/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for George W. Bush's Inauguration Day Letter to Barack Obama
Reading out some words of wisdom to the incoming president has become a tradition for the outgoing commander in chief of his ABC news has gotten an exclusive look at two of those in his letter to George W. Bush president of president. Bill Clinton said the burdens you now shoulder are great but often exaggerated my prayers are with you. And your found him godspeed. And President Bush told Barack Obama no matter what comes. You'll be inspired by the character and compassion of the people he's now at least ten words of wisdom Nina Olson with a tradition holds work. Obama to try.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44912798,"title":"George W. Bush's Inauguration Day Letter to Barack Obama","duration":"0:33","description":"As Barack Obama prepares to hand the baton to Donald Trump, ABC News has obtained an exclusive look at the missive he received from his predecessor, as well as the note from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush in 2001.","url":"/Politics/video/george-bushs-inauguration-day-letter-barack-obama-44912798","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.