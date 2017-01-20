Transcript for George W. Bush's Inauguration Day Letter to Barack Obama

Reading out some words of wisdom to the incoming president has become a tradition for the outgoing commander in chief of his ABC news has gotten an exclusive look at two of those in his letter to George W. Bush president of president. Bill Clinton said the burdens you now shoulder are great but often exaggerated my prayers are with you. And your found him godspeed. And President Bush told Barack Obama no matter what comes. You'll be inspired by the character and compassion of the people he's now at least ten words of wisdom Nina Olson with a tradition holds work. Obama to try.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.