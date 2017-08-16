Transcript for What George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush have said about racism

I hope I stand for. Anti bigotry anti summit semitism. Anti racism that is what drives me it's one of the things that I feel very very strongly about. Texas governor George W. Bush Clinton Hispanic business community. And made his major speech on education here's a little portion of it. Now some say it is unfair to hold disadvantaged children to rigorous standards. I saying that it is discrimination discrimination to require anything less. The soft bigotry. Of low expectations. For our nation there is no denying the truth. That slavery is a blight on our history. And their racism. Despite all the progress. Still exists today. For my party. There is no escaping. The reality that the Party of Lincoln. Has not always carried the mantle of Lincoln. Recognizing and confronting. Our history is important. Transcending our history is essential. We're not limited by what we have done. Or what we have left on done. We are limited only. But what were willing to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.