Transcript for Why the Georgia special election matters

Helped Hollywood actors tweeting about this race and some of them ate its national political organizations the growing sense of air. You know I think that they're throwing anybody here because they see a potential path to victory which sent huge message if this could let. It's been a Republican district for over thirty years for longer than John I saw the democratic and it has been a lot. As is Ingrid seats it was that Tom price is that her. Secretary of public service as it was his seat so would be really symbolic on both sides that went to a Democrat. I think the Democrats thought they and opening even though top prize the former congressman. Held onto his seat in November by twenty points. Donald Trump all white nearby at one point so there's a lot of the feeling that some Republicans here run easy. About chop it works at his most ardent supporters at look at both sides out of this that spot I really can patted it. And so we'll see what happens either way and what happens here tonight will be expect it pieced apart by both parties. And it and analysts and activists for Sharon leaked out.

