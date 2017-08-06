Gianforte to donate $50K to press group after assault

The Montana congressman-elect was charged last month with assaulting Ben Jacobs.
0:25 | 06/08/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gianforte to donate $50K to press group after assault
It may elect Greg Gian Forte has issued a formal apology to the newspaper reporter he assaulted last month. The Montana Republican has sent a letter to the guardian spend Jacobs saying my visit correspond to your legitimate question was unprofessional unacceptable and unlawful. Jacobs has accepted the apology which is part of a settlement involving a no contest plea to a misdemeanor assault charge. And it contribution of 50000 dollars to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

