Transcript for Gianforte to donate $50K to press group after assault

It may elect Greg Gian Forte has issued a formal apology to the newspaper reporter he assaulted last month. The Montana Republican has sent a letter to the guardian spend Jacobs saying my visit correspond to your legitimate question was unprofessional unacceptable and unlawful. Jacobs has accepted the apology which is part of a settlement involving a no contest plea to a misdemeanor assault charge. And it contribution of 50000 dollars to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.