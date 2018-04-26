Giuliani: Mueller won't find a 'stitch of evidence' Trump colluded with Russians

"The case should be over," Giuliani told ABC affiliate WMUR.
0:38 | 04/26/18

Latest addition to president times legal team Rudy Giuliani has reportedly pushing for trump to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller. According to ABC news Giuliani met with Mueller on Tuesday Giuliani reportedly told Wallerstein net president trump remains somewhat. Apprehensive about an interview of any kind involving the Russian investigation but has not ruled it out. I can guarantee you this when mowers finished. No matter what every does not gonna have a stitch of evidence to be cool with the Russians the that the disgraced Haitian Beale. During the meeting with smaller Giuliani also pressed to know when the Russia probe. May come to an end.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

