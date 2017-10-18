Transcript for 'Give me a break!': Attorney general after grilling from senator

Attorney general sessions welcome back. Last time we spoke. I asked you about Russian interference later in the 2016. Presidential election it there is now actually no question. That the Russians metal in the election in order to undermine confidence in American democracy to damage the campaign of Hillary Clinton. And to boost. Donald Trump. Our intelligence agencies have confirmed those. We Austin there were many contacts and communications. Between Russian operative whose and trump campaign officials & Associates. Now in order to make sure that this kind of attack ever happens again we need to understand what happened. And whether anyone inside the trunk campaign. Assesses the Russian effort. During your confirmation hearing I ask you and I quote. If there is any evidence. That anyone affiliated. With the trump campaign communicated with the Russian government. In the course of this campaign. What will you do. That was a simple. Straightforward question. What will you do the implication was will you recuse yourself. But rather than answer that question you replied quote. I've been called the surrogate at a time or two in that campaign. And I didn't have. Did not have communications. With the Russians. Close quote. That was on January 10 on January February a few were confirmed. And on March 1. The Washington Post published a story that you met with her game and Sicily act Russian ambassador place during the campaign. Once in July 8 on the eighteenth and once. On September 8 and was later reported that you met with a Russian ambassador a third term at the Mayflower Hotel. In. April of 2016. Confronted with these reports. You've subtly change your story. Your answer under oath. Before this committee it was that you quote did not have communications. With the Russians period. But on the morning that the story broke you said quote. I have not met within any Russians that any time. To discuss any political campaign. On Twitter at you said quote I never met with the any Russian officials. To discuss issues of the campaign. So confronted with the truth. You start to qualify. Your answer. Later in a letter you sent to this committee to clarify your testimony and to disclose 203. Meetings you wrote quote. I do never call any discussions. With the Russian ambassador. Or any other representative of the Russian government regarding the political campaign. On these occasions. Or any other case it's. But this summer the Washington Post reported that American intelligence agencies intercepted communications. Between the Russian ambassador in Moscow. In which he described two of his conversations with the U. The April meeting at the Mayflower Hotel on the July meeting at the Republican National Convention citing. Both former and current US officials the intercepts. Reportedly indicate. That you had quotes substantive. Unquote discussions on policy matters important to Moscow. According to officials familiar with Russian intelligence reports the ambassador was well known for accurately. Relaying his interactions. With US officials. Back to the current prime. Terry Jerrells sessions in response to this report. The Justice Department declined to comment on the veracity of the intelligence intercepts. But DOJ did assert that you did quote. Not discuss interference. In the election. Which is also how you describe your communications. To the Senate Intelligence Committee so again the goal post. Has been moved. First it was I did not have communications with Russians. Which was not true. Then it was I never met with any Russians to discuss any political campaign. Which may or may not be true. Now it's I did not discuss interference. In the campaign. Which further narrows your initial blanket denials. About meeting with the Russians. Since you qualified your denial let's say that you did not quote discuss. Issues or of the campaign where the Russians. Want in your view constitutes. Issues. Of the campaign. It. Well let me just say this without hesitation. Net act. Conducted no improper cam on discussions with Russians at any time regarding a campaign are any other. Item facing this country okay how Leno outside that first. And that's been the suggestion. It you've raised and others that are somehow we had conversations that were improper. Mammals pass that on and on and are you had a long time senator Franken I'd like to respond and Emma. A long note note that senator crews went two minutes over so I don't want well are gonna cut me off and so I'm want to ask you some questions. Al. Not a mr. chairman I don't have to sit in here and listened on to his. You are the ones who tell our kids without having a chance to respond. He MEM bright. Thank you go ahead take whatever it was not a simple question senator Franken I'm sorry if there was not a simple question. And the late in day your question was a very very troubling. And I answered. To use. In a way that felt was responsive. They'll watch you raised in your question let me read it to you. You say. CNN has just published a story mean that guy. While we're in the here that I'm not arms and heard about you creating and I'm telling you this. Knew about this news story. That's just been published I'm not expecting you to know whether or not is true but CME and just published a story. Alleging that the intelligence community that's of the United States of America. Provided documents to the president elect last week that included information that quote. Russian operatives claimed to have compromising personal and financial information about mr. trump. UN on the site these documents also allegedly say quote. There was a continuing. Exchange. Of information. During the campaign. Between trumps surrogates and intermediaries. By the Russian government. Now again I'm telling you this. As is coming out so you know. But if it's true it's obviously extremely serious and if there's any evidence that anyone affiliated with the trunk campaign communicated with the Russian. Government in the course of this campaign while all you Dick. So taken aback. By this dramatic. Statement that I never heard before June knew nothing about I responded this way. Such a frank and I'm not aware of those activities. I have been I called a surrogate. A time a two in this campaign and I did not have. Did I didn't have did not have communications with the Russians. I am unable to comment on. I don't think that can fairly be. Run our interpret it is saying I never had conversation than any Russians. It was refined directly. The suggestion that there was a continuing. Exchanged. Information. Between trump surrogate send intermediaries for the Russian government. Which did not happen at least not to my knowledge and not when they. And that's why I responded that way there and I'm disappointed. Yes you can sigh what you want to about. Accuracy of it but I think it was a good faith response. To a dramatic of that in at the time and I don't think it's. Prayer for you to suggest. Otherwise. Three minutes and and finish. He took morn three men only did it took about two man. Well go now how much you want I don't want to take I'm bargaining which. Well I antagonize time as senator Franken. Go hate let's let let me just deal with senator Franken three more minutes please. Okay first. You said. I didn't have did not have communications with the Russians. This is about ongoing communications you had three communications with canceling back. And now you can -- call with answering senator Leahy. You can't rip call. Whether you discussed what you discuss with is Leah. What I would say here is. Sleep your hand you're. Did you go well Mike a lot of allegations senator it's hard for Maynard respond I don't mind and I've got. And I am a little bit more time. You've said today in responses. Senator Leahy. That you don't call. Whether you talked about the campaign would you don't call what you talked about issues. End Trump's views on issues with the Russian. Those are very. Very relevant. To the campaign. Whether a surrogate. From the campaign. Is talking. With the Russian ambassador. About the candidates. Views on Russian policy. Especially at the Republican National Convention. At the Mayflower Hotel the day before trump is gonna give his first is maiden speech on foreign policy. That's very different not being able were call. What you'd discussed with him it is very different than saying I have not had communications with the Russians. Do the ambassador for a from Russia. Is Russian. And how you or just a victory or narrow your responses. Morphed. From I did not have communications with the Russians to IA did not. Discuss substantive. I did it. And I did not discuss any any of the political campaign. And then finally. Going to I did not discuss interference. In the election. That to me is moving the goal post every time. And we're starting off with an excerpt well lighted and by the end we're going to. A you know 75 yard field eagle. If it has to be us in it saying I didn't discuss interfering with the election is your last. He is your last statement. That put that's a very different bar. Then I can tell you I did not meet with any Russians. Appropriately shortages are they get to do about ten minutes. OM properly framing this subject and I'm given. A short gold danced their response. Proceed please. But then we're you know use our editor's first for an foremost center front. You know I've had a good relationship on this Twomey. Would tell my colleagues I think most of you know I've committed myself. Level of public service. The reached the highest standards of ethics indecency in mass service to be honest about things that side. And so you have now gone through this long. Talk and that I believe is totally unfair to him. It all or rose from this question. When you it's when the it was charged. That these documents allegedly side quote. There was a continuing exchange of information. During the campaign. Between trumps surrogates. Is if all lava. Trumps. Its targets. And intermediaries. For the Russian government in that what you said you shaking your hand on her own daughter promising targets it said according props. Saris didn't cite some. Said his surrogates. And I've felt a need to respond. In our responded on the spot have been six hours in the hearing. The end of the day in us I'm not aware of those I activities. And I Watson and am not outweigh their Kurt. And I said I have been called a surrogate a tam to enact campaign. And I did not have communications with the Russians I'm unable to comment down. Out talking about as a surrogate in the campaign. I didn't have continuing series. Are continuing to change of information. So now everything else so now you take that they say if I ever met with a Russian and not been candid with the community and our jacked that.

