Transcript for Global reactions: Leaders harshly condemn Trump's withdrawal from the Paris accord

There is a new global reaction this morning president Trump's decision to walk away from the Paris climate agreement get a president said the landmark deal to reduce carbon emissions. Would've cut millions of American jobs and give other countries and unfair advantage. Overnight buildings in the US and beyond were lit up in green in the show support for the Paris agreement. Among them one trailed World Trade Center here in New York City. And Boston City Hall also went green the mayor said it's meant to show that his city stands at the environments we have live team coverage Molly hunter is standing by in London with reaction from world leaders. We're gonna start with Kenneth Moulton who is live for us in Washington Kenneth good morning. Forty candidates and Diane president trump set that deal wasn't fair to the US this morning dozens of leaders in cities and states that no do with the president won't. This morning what's next after president Trump's world power withdrawal the United States will withdraw. From the pack. Paris. Climate accord. Trump called the nearly 200 nation agreement to combat climate change a massive redistribution of wealth to other countries say that would hurt the American economy and worker. I was elected to represent. The citizens of Pittsburg. Not Paris but the mayor a Pittsburgh sharply disagreed on CNN sending a message to the president what he did was not only. Bad for the economy. Of this country. That also weakened America New York California and Washington State are forming the US climate alliance to uphold appears agreement 61 US bears pledging to do the same. Trumps the scissors for protest the DC and New York. Several big business leaders also waited continue bedecked city this morning one industry praising trump. Cold we will see if we can make a deal that's fair. Big companies like apple and ExxonMobil fit staying in the agreement will make the world more competitive in business. President Obama agreed saying in a statement the nation's remaining in the pairs a quart or reap the benefits and jobs and industries created Kenneth and Diane. That's kind of known for us live from Washington Kenneth thanks. Man this morning many countries including many of our allies expressing deep disappointment. China said it's committed to the goals of the court regardless of the president's decision. And leader of Denmark said it's a sad day for the world. ABC's Molly hunter has much more from London market morning. Good morning guy and that's right climate change is not the subject of partisan debate on this side of the pond the Paris accorded acting widely supported. But president Tran did speak with a number of leaders including British prime minister Teresa may. And they all bowed to forge ahead without the US. This morning local headlines taking aim at president trump. In Germany dunk McDonnell in France good bye America and here in the United Kingdom from the independent America first climate last. All reacting to the president's decision to remove the United States from the Paris a court and and vicious agreement for nearly 200 countries to fight climate change. Many world leaders being blunt in their statements the prime minister of Belgium calling aid brutal act. Former Mexican president Vicente Fox saying he's declaring war on the planet it's self. In the United Nations expressing its disappointment. It is crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues. The Secretary General looks forward to engaging with the American government and all actors in the United States and around the world. To build a sustainable future on which our grandchildren depend. President trump says he would be willing to negotiate the deal all over again we will see if we can make a deal that's fair and if we can and that's great. And we can't that's fine. But the leaders of France Germany Italy saying in a statement that Paris climate accord cannot be renegotiated. And French president Emmanuel Matt cropped speaking in English for three full minutes wins this message for America. May. How planets. Great the game. Now the only other two countries who are non signatory Nicaragua with hockey agreement with too weak and Syria of course in the midst of war everyone else is on board. Diane Kenneth. Right that's Molly Le hunter fourth live from London mildly thanks.

