Transcript for GOP healthcare passes in the house scoring President Trump his first legislative victory

And we begin tonight with a major victory for president trump. His new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, passing the house by the slimmest of margins. Surrounded by Republicans at the white house, the president saying this is the death of Obamacare. But lawmakers voted without the final bill ever being scored as they say in Washington. Meaning they voted without knowing how many fewer Americans would be insured. What it means for you, from pre-existing conditions to your premiums. Mary Bruce. Reporter: At the white house today, Republicans celebrating a victory seven years in the making. Make no mistake. This is a repeal and replace of Obamacare. Make no mistake about it. Reporter: It's not a done deal. President trump, relishing a much-needed win. How am I doing? Am I doing okay? I'm president. Hey, I'm president. Can you believe it? Reporter: After weeks of false starts and tense negotiations, today house Republicans were giddy, pumping themselves up before the big vote with the theme song to "Rocky." The line was, you know, out of "Braveheart." Freedom! Reporter: But outside the capitol, clear signs of a country divided. Shame, shame, shame! Reporter: For weeks, those divisions on display across the country too. But house Republicans pushed on. Are we going to be men and women of our word? Yes. Are we going to keep promises that we made? Yes. Reporter: The bill passing the house today by the slimmest of margins, just one vote. Here's how it could affect you. Obamacare requires all Americans to have health insurance or pay a penalty. The Republican bill eliminates that requirement. Obamacare gives Americans money to buy insurance on their own. The Republican bill replaces that with tax credits. Obamacare expanded medicaid. The Republican bill would roll back that expansion. Here's what some Republicans say night. We're immediately reducing premiums saving billions and billions of dollars. Reporter: But by one estimate, 24 more million Americans would be uninsured over the next decade. A 64-year old earning about $26,000 a year would see their annual premiums spike by nearly $13,000. After seven years, you came up with this? You got to be kidding me.@ Reporter: The bill could also weaken the popular Obamacare provision protecting people with pre-existing conditions. By one estimate, 27% of Americans have one, and in some states, that number is even higher, more than 32% of those living in West Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee, all states that voted for president trump. Are you going to make sure that people with pre-conditions are still covered? Yes, because it happens to be one of the strongest assets. Reporter: But the Republican bill allows states to opt out so insurance companies could charge some people with pre-existing conditions more. It would give states $8 billion over five years to help cover those people. But hundreds of leading patient and health groups call that a drop in the bucket. The bill would also allow states to opt out of requiring insurance companies to cover some so-called "Essential health benefits," like ambulances and maternity care. Experts say less coverage could mean lower premiums for many people. Is this now trumpcare? This isn't trumpcare. This is an ability to give people the choice to pick their own care. I think that's what's most important. Reporter: But with the midterm elections fas fast pretty muching, Democrats are are eager to make sure Republicans own this, and that Americans know who is in this picture. You have every provision of this bill tattoos on your forehead. You will glow in the dark on this one. You'll glow in the dark. Mary Bruce with live on capitol hill tonight. Mary, as you reported there, it passed the house by one vote. It now goes to the senate. What kind of fight does the president face with this. Reporter: This bill faces a steep fight. They're eagerly waiting for the scoring on the bill. Tonight, senate Republicans already say they'll work on an entirely new bill. David. Mary Bruce leading us off Chanting on the floor ofhe house. Democrats taunting Republicans on the floor. Waving good-bye to them. Let's get right to white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. You saw the moment. Let's play it foreveryone here. ??? Good-bye ??? Protesting any repeal of Obamacare, popularity of Obamacare going up in recent weeks. You saw some of that anger in town halls across the country before this vote. People concerned about what the changes would mean for their own health care. This was a big legislative victory for the president today. But Democrats hope they can turn this into a liability for in the elections next year. Their top targets will be 23 house Republicans who are in districts that Hillary Clinton won. David, more than half of them voted for this bill, that will be something they'll have to answer for. Overall, Obamacare is more popular than it's been. In fact in our poll, 37% said they wanted it repealed and replaced. Jon Karl, thanks to you as well.

