Transcript for GOP House leader among 5 injured at congressional baseball practice

Let's head out now to back field where it happened this morning this is of course. In the suburban area right outside of Washington DC it's an area called del Rey in Alexandria Virginia. And our colleague Serena Marshall is there she joins us live. On the phone as we have a live look of that picture there at the park Serena we know we just got updated. From some of these law enforcement there they said that the investigation is very much active but that this teen is now closed what is the latest. On the scene right there. Well that senior Al a debt lot calmer than was just an hour ago. We still have probably a dozen are more police vehicle though yellen is surrounding this suburban neighborhood. When you talk about a suburban neighbor on the there are. There are people who are sitting out on airport kid. Hi if there's a church nearby woods in the vicinity of this this field there the lions CA bed and witnesses said well it did take aren't some fire. And those that were in the land they were ushered down into the basement for safekeeping during. The it pact. And some of the people we spoke to one of them there how often but not the back end of the field and she would tell me that you heard Kirstie thought it was construction. When that shots were fired and and it when I'll probably average ten minutes at least a hundred. Gunshots and that they got a gunshot gonna come made their bedroom window. And as we got a little bit more detailed timeline from some of those law enforcement to bring people up to speed. On that this and we believe it started she the shooting started around 7 o'clock this morning law enforcement that it's 709 that they got a 911 call they responded. Within three minutes on to the scene and then exchanged fire. As law enforcement. But it there but Serena this goes back to some of the horrifying parts of this this shooting. Is that this man was shooting for quite some time there were several minute there looks as if during that time when act as people who were there witness eyewitnesses described it dozens and dozens of shots were fired. Exactly and as you heard Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer and that congressman your rent and and even and that pat conference with everything it safely in the governor. They are up. Pointing unit based security begun with the majority believed that the time has issued for preventing it from being a whole lot worse. One member saying it could have been a massacre I don't. Capital we thought that there were present not opened fire returned fire they were injured. And they act as well but if they were the one we are told lit stop. The gunmen and it would've been well what they mean not that that wasn't for the capitol police that. And as they also confirmed and that press conference five people. Who were injured in that incident were transported to hospital we believe that number also includes the suspect that was reported earlier on that the officials in that last press conference. Wouldn't confirm that Serena have we heard. As as you mentioned that they mentioned in the press conference east police. The Republican congressman from Louisiana was also among those injured as it was reported earlier he was shot in the head. Do we have an update on his condition. Can opt out on the date that that he is in good spirits he was but on the under that light they have gone in for surgery. And they are betting day you will recover just fine now while that conference also that would write a whole like these help. On the tutored them beaudet. Or any of dot port saint into the ongoing investigation they did say they believe it is an ice related incidents. By eighty you can also confirm that the ATF and FBI are also on scene conducting. ID eight yep it's conducting an urgent treatment on Q firearm rifle and a handgun and they get twenty corporate knock on the scene and the scene itself been taken. Over control by the act the. You know it's really hurt in that press conference they are some questions about motive. About YE. These Republican congressman were targeted if they were in fact targeted weak and we don't know the details of why the issued and leave it just was in loan. Gotten it out there today. The but there is conversation about the acrimony in political discourse. Has there been any concern I mean you spend so much time on Capitol Hill has there been any concern. About related violence have members of congress felt that they could be targeted. I heard that any members of congress but any point I keep that I and a lot of time up there don't think that ever. Actually bent at greater concern for them the net and in previous administrations. Well the political. Did court might take a negative tone in their might need them. Don opposition and I and it's fighting a word. Since taking it well it's never came up now we have to remember that only made in the capitol police were on the field on that would because. Goalies and a member. Peter out in a leadership position he is. Provided that security needs well not every member of congress with the exact type of security and back. Only leadership won't get security that would include acres out all Lyon and you know democratic leader Chuck Schumer things of that nature but for every promote the congressmen they aren't. Repeating that the typical. That typical security we going to happen. That was the cotton is not being. We're devastating scene. Three and as you mentioned in that press conference officials will not get Cohen on any. ABC news. Ten now reports unidentified sources identified the suspected shooter in today's accident at this 66 year old man named James T hodgkin's in. Of Belleville Illinois. I'm ABC news has spoken with his wife who with at work and as of just a little while ago was unaware of any alleged link. To her husband she did tell ABC news that he had been living in Alec Alexandria Virginia for the past. Two months so law enforcement are now forced following up into this man's identity and any other connections. But Serena this is the you know back to. Why these men were gathered in this park in the first place this isn't a sort of a bipartisan event that they are preparing for this is an annual tradition. Dating back. Decades and decades tell us little bit about that. On the big tradition they backed the early 19100. It's a time when congressional leaders Republican and Democrat come out that are taken America bigger and for good caught for charity. If he was scheduled for tomorrow and it's something that people on capitol on not just dapper in congress meant an end turned the orgy. Much of Washington DC at the one event is. Holiday national park here in Washington DC and bail out this morning to practice for that and that. It's not yet been fairly unusual. More than you announced the practice is invited cracked in years to come out and partaking in practice and the lament that. For this gain and now. They were out this morning we're well Democrats are practicing earlier in the morning to prepare for more charity game and there are no word yet that it. A backed. It's worth noting too that the you know the fact that they practiced here was widely known it's a public park it's there's no real cover there that's a chain link fence around the area. And it's been widely reported as well that this is where they practice every morning at 630 people know that they come in go here. And Serena I'm wondering if people you've talked to there from eyewitness accounts if anyone had ever noticed anything and usual. Around this practice schedule or around the fact that they were members of congress coming or going with their any indication something like this might happen. What what you on the widely known bracket that the part and that they prepare city that practices. This acted baseball field I spoke to people in the neighborhood. They weren't aware that though. I think that that market only busy just last night it was packed people they've they've not important how is that her in the parking eight capital YMCA. Bigger soccer field at the baseball field and they're the dog park I was told by somebody and they let dot park was full of people but the very good location. And Alexander at. Active part in the community it took place a lot of people that one other that he executed but for the park there would every act. To really want to just bring everyone a little bit of breaking news we do now understand that president trump will be making a statement from the diplomatic room in the White House. That will be at 11:30. This morning eastern standard time ten just another thirty minutes or so stick with us here we will have. That entire statement live. As it happens. That that Serena would tell me a little bit more about what people have been saying. In that area we know that as you mentioned there's a dog park should mention too like who hot not too far from this area it if that picture of suburbia just a quiet. You know tree lined streets lots for families to do lots of young families to particularly. In that del Rey neighborhood and we're getting back to some of that the accounts we heard earlier from the members of congress who were there. And experienced the shooting and we're processing and sharing their memories they talked about how long the shooting went on they talked about. Diving to the ground and eating lumber and in a diving into the dugout just trying to hide wherever they could be if they didn't know where the shots were coming from. I mean that the neighboring but I bet you that whenever I'm out literally is the second Powell. That's the park. Bella if you're watching I'm not part like you've got one out and then bird sitting right there and he said he thought the bullets under the windows that out loud sound it. Send them and it went on forever. I imagined it about it like construction at first but when it didn't stop. And they started to get Arabic needed their help they were looking for some cover trying to protect them out. But now like you read this is that picture perfect American erected a church on the corner in front of me that help in the lining history have more kids. And want the mom I spoke to earlier commented that it isn't very. Family friendly neighborhood is always out with our children blocking a street thinking about heart nearby. Brad that there are buying at the Belgrade it obviously shocking act Washington DC and the neighbor. Look tax sending shockwaves not just through the neighborhood through the entire country and Serena Marshall. Thanks so much for being there and bringing us the latest stay with us here. For the latest on that attack this morning we'll bring it to you as we know and stay tuned here is while Levin thirty president trump will be speaking. And we'll carry that here alive thanks for joining kicker here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.