-
Now Playing: Joe Biden campaigns with Democrat Conor Lamb in Pa. special election
-
Now Playing: Trump's top economic adviser resigns
-
Now Playing: White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns after losing tariff battle
-
Now Playing: Actress Cynthia Nixon considers primary challenge to NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo
-
Now Playing: President Trump hosts joint press conference with Swedish PM
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway found to have violated law banning use of office for political ends
-
Now Playing: Republicans urge Trump to temper tariff threat
-
Now Playing: President Trump digs in on tariffs, says he's protecting American workers
-
Now Playing: Trump praises progress with North Korea
-
Now Playing: Tillerson says China 'encourages dependency' in Africa
-
Now Playing: What's in the Florida gun bill?
-
Now Playing: GOP leader wants a 'smarter way to go' on tariffs
-
Now Playing: Chelsea Clinton weighs on 'inappropriate' Ivanka Trump question, new book
-
Now Playing: Was it right to air Sam Nunberg interviews?
-
Now Playing: Michael Flynn: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Women are running for office in Texas at record numbers
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's 'not backing down' on steel and aluminum tariffs
-
Now Playing: 'I'm not cooperating. Arrest me': Ex-Trump aide tells special counsel
-
Now Playing: Sanders: Trump and Ryan have a 'good relationship,' but don't agree on everything
-
Now Playing: Trump says he might attend opening of Jerusalem embassy