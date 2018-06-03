Transcript for GOP leader wants a 'smarter way to go' on tariffs

There is clearly abuse occurring. Clearly there is overcapacity. Dumping in train shipping a steel and aluminum by some countries particularly China. But I think the smarter way to go is to make it more surgical or more targeted. So I think 230 twos a little too broad. And I think it's more prone to retaliation. And so were encouraging the administration to do. Is to focus on what is clearly a legitimate problem. And to be more surgical its approach so we go after the true abusers without creating any kind of unintended consequences or collateral damage. The president's. But I'm not gonna and don't nor private conversations we've had multiple conversations about this he knows our view. Every known that emerges can have a different approach and how we should a tackle these problems. But it is should be acknowledged that there is a problem that needs to be addressed here which want to make sure that it's done in a prudent ways that's more surgical so we can limit unintended consequences.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.