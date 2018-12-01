-
Now Playing: GOP Rep. Martha McSally enters Arizona Senate race
-
Now Playing: 3 racially tinged comments Trump made about immigrants
-
Now Playing: Trump's 's---hole countries' remarks
-
Now Playing: Trump ignores uproar over 's---hole' remarks as he honors Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Now Playing: Trump ignores shouted questions from reporters while signing MLK Day proclamation
-
Now Playing: Trump's stated reason for cancelling London trip sparks skepticism
-
Now Playing: Sunny Hostin slams Trump's 's---hole countries' comment
-
Now Playing: Democrat in WH meeting confirms Trump's 's---hole' countries remark
-
Now Playing: Trump questions allowing immigrants from 's---hole' countries: Sources
-
Now Playing: Trump comments 'racist,' UN human rights office says
-
Now Playing: President Trump to get first physical exam
-
Now Playing: Trump uses expletive during meeting on immigration deal: Sources
-
Now Playing: White House says Trump has 'full understanding' of FISA policy
-
Now Playing: Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he did not try to blackmail woman
-
Now Playing: Sarah Sanders pushes back on conflicting Trump FISA tweets
-
Now Playing: Dreamers rally on Capitol Hill as DACA deadline looms
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan defends Trump's knowledge of FISA
-
Now Playing: Trump to make Iran deal decision today: Tillerson
-
Now Playing: Trump says administration looking at libel laws
-
Now Playing: Controversial fringe candidates, including Arpaio, run for office