Transcript for GOP Rep. Martha McSally enters Arizona Senate race

Rent a crucial time for our country. The security of the United States and so much else we'll be on the line in the coming years it's a time of big and defining choices. And I recently made when those myself. And announcing it now as of today I am a candidate for United States senate for Arizona. And I. Okay okay. And if you want in on the campaign strategy is it's the old air forest mission. We're gonna fly fights and win on Election Day when you're out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.