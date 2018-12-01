GOP Rep. Martha McSally enters Arizona Senate race

McSally, the first female Air Force pilot to fly in combat, launched her campaign from a World War II-era fighter plane.
0:53 | 01/12/18

Rent a crucial time for our country. The security of the United States and so much else we'll be on the line in the coming years it's a time of big and defining choices. And I recently made when those myself. And announcing it now as of today I am a candidate for United States senate for Arizona. And I. Okay okay. And if you want in on the campaign strategy is it's the old air forest mission. We're gonna fly fights and win on Election Day when you're out.

{"id":52313861,"title":"GOP Rep. Martha McSally enters Arizona Senate race","duration":"0:53","description":"McSally, the first female Air Force pilot to fly in combat, launched her campaign from a World War II-era fighter plane.","url":"/Politics/video/gop-rep-martha-mcsally-enters-arizona-senate-race-52313861","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
