Transcript for GOP Rep. Ryan Costello to retire, boosting Democratic hopes of taking his House seat

Two term congressman Ryan Costello is the latest Republican to say he will not seek reelection this year Costello represents a district near Philadelphia. He says the reason he's not running is that Pennsylvania's new congressional map made his district more democratic. Carcillo joins about three dozen other Republican House members not seeking re election. An army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan has been deported to Mexico. Miguel Perez was escorted across the border from Texas after his application for US citizenship. Was denied because of a drug conviction grass suffers from PT SD. He says his experience in Afghanistan but to drinking and drugs. Press have been living in the US as he was eight years old and asked to American born children.

