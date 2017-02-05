Transcript for GOP rep wonders whether Chelsea Clinton wants to 'do better than her mommy'

Are really. Tell seen. I've got to tell us presence. Well that is not at all when eyes it's just another example where people were on the other side are so willing to make false representations. There are number different times preexisting conditions. One preexisting condition revealing example we're person intentionally. Inflicts injury on himself that's kind of rare but it does happen so does that person have a right to force other people's papers hospitalization. Then you've got another kind of preexisting condition that results from someone who is. Knowingly engaged in the kind of kind. That has a high probability of resulting in significant health entry for example would change. For example someone who's an alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver. For example someone who intentionally combines. Illegal substances that causes damages to the brain or other parts of the body. I think it's legitimate public policy discussion to decide whether those people. Should have their health care. Knowing that they ended the wrist. That resulted in their injuries. Should the rest of society have to pay for their health care for those kinds of circumstances. Then you've got kind of circumstance. Where a person and absolutely no fault of their. They have leukemia or have diabetes. I have some kind of illness that's a different kind of preexisting condition. And quite frankly Chelsea Clinton has no idea what she's talking. Probably better to stay in the private sector she's gonna continue. The public policy runs everything from a you'll have to ask her what her motivation is maybe he wants to. Run for public office try to do better than her mommy did.

