GOP senator dings Paul Ryan over health care comments

Republican Sen. Bob Corker criticized House Speaker Paul Ryan for warning Republicans that if they don't pass health care reform, President Trump may work with Democrats on the issue.
0:58 | 03/30/17

Transcript for GOP senator dings Paul Ryan over health care comments
The president is looking for a new way forward on health care will it include Democrats. Speaker of the house Paul Ryan on CDS this morning. I know that he wants to get things done with Republican congressman if this Republican congress. Allows perfect to be the enemy and good but I worry will push the president into arm and into working with Democrats. A Twitter war in sued. Ryan's comments criticized by fellow Republican Bob Corker who treated we've come a long way in our country when the speaker of one party urges a president not to work with the other party to solve a problem. And the president himself warned Republicans tweeting the freedom caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the eighteenth and fast. We must fight them and dams and when he eighteen. The Twitter war continues. Republican freedom caucus member Johnston a Hamas tweeting back it didn't take long for the swamp to drain Donald Trump. No shame Mr. President. On his acting BC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

