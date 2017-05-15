Transcript for GOP senators react to report Trump revealed classified info to Russians

A chance to see these reports that the president may have. Given the Russians divulge some classified entering I just read that in the last five minutes and that's really shocking and there's obviously going to be a lot more repressive this week. It's a reminder that the president I think somewhat recklessly chose. To welcome the foreign minister Russia and the ambassador Russia into an Oval Office meeting. With reporters who apparently hadn't been cleared for that. The suggestion that he might have shared highly classified information. Inappropriately. With the Russian foreign minister as deeply troubling particularly at a time and we have so many other challenges facing us internationally and domestically. It's it's disturbing moments find out what the details are whether it actually happened we just have an initial reports so it's very difficult to. Comment until we do we get all the facts here I'm not going to jump to any conclusions until we get the facts as much I trust the Washington Post. Easy as Washington Post report that the president may have divulged classified information gatherers you know I don't know if it's accurate or not this sector to be trampling all I can say is that. I've seen other stories in the Washington Post which is a time newspaper. Let Komi allegedly asked bird and a and it that didn't pan out features I don't is accurate he troubling I have no idea stories factual ones Deval. They're very troubling well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.