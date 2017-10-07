Transcript for Gov. Chris Christie burned by 'beachgate'

privates, a lot of folks living in New Jersey had their fourth of July weekend screwed up by government shutdown. Initiated by Chris Christie. Now the parks and beaches were closed but you know what it didn't do, it didn't stop him from getting on the beach himself. Here he is defending himself about it. Check this out. That's where my family is sleeping. So that's where I'll sleep tonight. When I have a choice of sleeping with my family or alone I generally like to sleep where my family is. The governor has a redense at island beach. That's the way it goes. Your family is not sleeping in the sand, dude. Okay. They weren't sleeping in the sand. All you had to do was stand on your porch and say I stand with the people of New Jersey. Once again -- Right. You know, because there's nothing Breaking news this morning. Where ham schools currently in lockdown. There was an email threat. The nature of that threat has not yet been released. You are looking at live pictures from our chopper. Where ham police, fire, -- where ham police, fire, and agencies are responding. We will have an update at noon. Breaking news. Schools on lockdown. We will get you an update his approval rating is lower than his gut at this point. 15%. 15% approval rating. No one has ever had that kind of approval rating. According to -- He doesn't give a damn what it is. I understand that but you know what, you can't shut down -- you are still the governor, dude. You're still the governor and you are not above the law. You weren't above the law when they were accusing you of doing stuff. That's why they took you do court. Or when you say the beaches are closed. You should have stayed in the house like everybody else had to do. Isn't that the broader discussion because people forgetting they are working for the people, they are representing the people. He's not wired like that. He's been a blow-hard for a long time. This guy is a nightmare for a long time. I'm sorry. He is. He is a night mayor. Happily the nightmare has until November. We'll be right back. He's done. Put a fork in it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.