Transcript for Gov. Christie lounges on a NJ state beach he shut down

Now in the midst of an extended fourth of July holiday weekend budget battles in New Jersey and Maine have forced both states into partial government shot tags that means state parks and beaches will be closed during one of the busiest holiday weekends all of the year. But apparently the no beach rule. Doesn't apply if you're the governor New Jersey governor Chris Christie shot that island beach state park this holiday weekend to everyone. Except his own family these aerial photos called the Christie family and the governor himself yesterday using this summer beach has provided by the state and seizing in the sent. Off. So you get these of the perks of being governor yet and nobody would have known unless somebody it's and that helicopter helicopter sea and then initially lead. They said when it Christie spokesman said noted no he wasn't getting some on the beach and then clarified later he wasn't getting some excuse ring hats alone that's. OK so. They weren't trying to deny anything apparently don't clarifying its parent the level of sun exposure yes OK good buying it could now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.