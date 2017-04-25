Transcript for Gov. John Kasich on President Trump's first 100 days, who's to blame for division in America

What bothers me is everybody is in a silo. We assume that we agree with. If we don't agree with it, they shut us out. If we write something on Facebook, we unfriend people. We're all connected, joy. I really think if you had won we would have been much more Aten tich to what you are saying and not be so against everything that this guy is trying to do. Because to me he's unraveling everything that we accomplished in the last 8 years. Well, the biggest -- this is not -- you got to remember that this problem has been going on for decades now. The fight the dysfunction. And in our own -- we have to start where we live. What do I say? How do we have common humanity. We ought to be mentoring kids, we ought to be doing it whether we're Republicans and Democrats. We ought to be fighting the drug scourge, the drug overdoses. We ought to be warning kids about the dangers of drugs. We ought to be helping veterans when they come back to get a job where they live. We ought to be taking care of one another. I think people do do those things. Not enough because -- Talk about his policies. You know why, because we're all going into these silos, joy. We did it before. Somebody was talking about -- I was with Republicans and they said look how badly they're treating trump. I said look at Republicans. There was an argument about whether Barack Obama was born in America. That's right. We cannot do well -- Started by this president, the original sin. Speaking of this person we don't mention enough, you recently had a face-to-face with trump. I did. You guys didn't exactly have a warm relationship. No. Was this meeting -- I didn't endorse him, you know. He was very, very nice. I was there for, like, a long time, and I told him some of the things that I observed when I was in Europe with McCain and I told him some things that I felt about the health care bill which I feel very strongly about because we cannot cut -- pull the rug out from under people who are mentally ill or the drug addicted or the chronically ill. Now, I told him another thing. Look, when I became the governor, I had a congressional attitude in the governor's office. One day my wife came to me and she said, you know John, you're the governor of Ohio. You're the father of Ohio. Why don't you act like it. And I told the president that, because when you get in a position of authority -- I represent 11.5 million people. You have to make sure that everybody feels included and everybody feels as though they have an opportunity. Look, this guy's been in about not even 100 days, so, you know, I can look at the good things he does and I can criticize the bad but I want to give him a chance because I'm going to root for the pilot on the airplane that I'm on. I got to root for the president of the United States regardless of whatever party he or she is a member of. But some of the things that he does needs resistance rather than rooting for him. Okay, we can resist but we don't -- You want him accountable, right? We don't have to hate. It's not about hate. That's what happened. There was a woman in "The new York Times" that said she moved her wedding out of the united States to Italy because she didn't want her family getting into a fist fight at the wedding reception. People are not getting along with their families. Here's what happened. People gave up bowling and took up politics. You know what I think they ought to do, go back to bowling. Go back to bowling. It would be wonderful. It would really be wonderful if people could, but here's the problem. When you have someone who scares people for a living, who got here by saying, hey, they're the problem, you know the last time we saw that, it was happening in Germany. When you start pointing at people and scaring children and saying you're not going to have this, that's why people are freaking out. And we're coming after you. We need to find a way to come into balance. Well look, people -- look at these marches, the March for science, the women's March. The good thing is there's greater activism. But I think you got to say, look, I'm not here to be a P.R. Man for anybody. No. But look, he's -- these tweets, you don't see what they were. Maybe he is starting to get his sea legs on this thing. Look whoopi, I'm just telling you. I loof you for your optimism. What am I supposed to do? Give up? I can fight against somebody else's views but I don't have to become -- I don't have to give in. Remember when -- the funniest thing -- I never thought I'd ever say this but it popped in my head. Nixon said when had was being impeached, they may hate me but I'm not going to hate them because then they win. That's right. So I just kind of thinking that we -- here's another thing. Wait John, we can't. We're out of time. We're out of time? What about this book? Let's promote the book. Our thanks to governor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.