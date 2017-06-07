Government ethics chief who clashed with Trump resigns

Shaub had been critical of some of Trump's moves to address potential conflicts.
Comments
Transcript for Government ethics chief who clashed with Trump resigns
And a resignation in Washington to report tonight the director of the Office of Government Ethics today announcing he's stepping down. Walter shot repeatedly challenging trump administration over possible conflicts of interest. Raising concerns about the president's business ties he will leave his five year term early. The White House as a successor will be nominated to.

