Transcript for Government watchdog to review Mar-a-Lago cost and security

Government auditors are reviewing security at the president's Mara Lotto resort in Florida. Congressional Democrats asked for that review after reports that the president and Japan's prime minister discussed a North Korean missile launch and a public dining room there. Third you will also examine the taxpayer funded travel costs for when the president goes to Florida those are estimated to be about three million dollars per trip. And president trump is expected to sign a measure repealing a series of online privacy regulations issued by the Obama administration. The house follow the Senate's lead voting to reject the landmark protections. The bill would clear the way for Internet providers to collect and sell their customers browsing history and other personal information. Supporters say those guidelines stifled innovation and were unfair since it didn't apply to Internet companies like Google and FaceBook. Critics say the move allows Americans private data to be sold to the highest bidder.

