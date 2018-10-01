Transcript for Fifth-grade class president encourages Trump in letter

Dear president. How about this is China will and I am eleven years old and independent of my eighth grade class. From presidents. Who we have elected the boys in my class could then except the fact that I become president. Julie Wolfe had just been an act when she says a group of boys formed an opposition group called the pink dragons. A popularity problem she thought someone else could relate to. A lot of people are unhappy with needing president and a lot of people are unhappy with being president. But that's okay those boys are where Matt me when I last trying to do was make fifth grade grade again Jesus loves you Joseph. And it seems this Auburn school girl's letter did get lost in this iris iris shot arrows pretty. Diane this week a White House official told Julie's mother Vivian. It used her daughter's letter in Thursday's press briefing I just kind of like. Cut I think really exciting at a collective that meanwhile couldn't. Be more. She's been able even. And you've seen she smiles on the time he would act she keeps telling us some advice for the night when it comes to dealing with criticism. I a big help and a bigger deal and live student. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.