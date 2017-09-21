Transcript for What you need to know about the Graham-Cassidy health care bill

Hey everyone on the divide here live in New York I'll Republicans. Are making one more effort to make good on their promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act otherwise known as Obama caring people have a lot of questions. About the latest version that is now being considered we're gonna answer them all right here are joining me live from Washington DC my colleague. Mary Alice parts he's been digging through every version Republicans have been putting forward as it feel like you just dream about like. Premiums and deductibles and recite them in your sleep now but. People have questions for good reason why is the state of play on the bill right now. Right what is the reason people still have so many questions as remember that this current bill this latest version that we're gonna see. Up for a vote next week. Still doesn't have a formal score from the Congressional Budget Office which means there's still a lot of questions about how much. It would cost and what the impact on insurance and prices could be you know we have universities and think tanks and insurance groups that are trying to. Fill in the gaps do some analysis of their own but there's still a lot of questions even. Among lawmakers about what the fine print well amount chip and yet they're gonna go ahead with the vote next week. OK so we're talking of course about the Graham Cassidy bell Hewlett been hearing this phrase again and again. Re out let's start just with that we looked up some of the top questions people are searching for a lot of people just want NL. What is in the bill what's the same as previous Republican efforts to repeal and replace what's different. Race and there's a lot is the same some of those controversial sticking points are still in this bill. State to be able to get Weaver's where they could let insurance companies charge people more even if they have preexisting conditions. Rate them differently depends on line. Previous health status that's been a really controversial point in the past and it is still a controversial point in this bill. Also a lot of questions about Medicaid dollars this current bill calls for big cuts. Because fundamentally the latest bill would work is the federal government would no longer investing different kinds of programs. To help cover health insurance instead they would just did the up all the money it is currently sold out under the Affordable Care Act to the states. And leave it up to the states decide. What to do you know. So it's a lot of new structuring in money new financing for Medicaid which is provided coverage for. I'll millions of Americans under the Affordable Care Act and some of those controversial questions. Abouts people that have. Some of those preexisting conditions are people that want. Other health status and are gonna break it down. Even more actually have right here with me one when I just hiking CEOs and on the street at higher here on that Kate works in his body shop that we go to all the time and slick. Right across the street and who currently gets. Health insurance from the exchange he you buy. Obama can't you buy health insurance from the DC marketplace and you were saying you had a sort of basic question about cops what are your questions now. I'm concerned about it rising cost of premiums. I didn't have health insurance before Obama care and it is already slowly creeping up. Some concern about what the costs are going to be you know my monthly premiums. And also the cost of health care alone I do have a preexisting condition and IDB's legacy specialists so I'm worried about the costs back here and I. Currently I have no idea what's going on or what's even being proposed to. I think. It cost one of the key. Issues on the we've talked a lot about what are some of the benefits of these repeal bills and Republicans will say when the benefits would be that it to have the flexibility to offer a wider range of plane. If you can offer a plan that doesn't include. Maternity care or doesn't include prescription. And I be cheaper and that might be really appealing here. Young or health the you don't you're young Bobby do you know I gave returning there you wanna cheaper option. And that that could really had result in some cheaper option than we've seen some studies. Stay with interesting it reads back and point what about people who do need to see specialists. Who do need more extensive care that's very seen a lot of analysts say those folks. Could see rising costs that they need to buy insurance on individual market. Mary out I think the question Kate has there is a good one a lot of people have that I should put a call at two for any of you guys watching us on FaceBook. Send us your questions there we're gonna put them to Mary Alice and get them answered as well the very house when we look at some of the top questions people are searching for online. The other is of course about how different people will be impacted those who are injured. First is those who are uninsured what do we know about that. Rate while again one of the big questions deals with that. Medicaid expansion still under obamacare states were able to apply to expand their Medicaid rolls which means that if someone. With only making about a 130%. Above the poverty line. For some see it that works out to about twelve to 20000 dollars per per cent. They'd who could qualify for Medicaid for insurance paid for by the government. All that funding goes away so 35 states that X and did Medicaid. Could these potentially huge block at an activities numbers right here they're pretty day. California which expanded Medicaid could lose 56 billion dollars in finding. Under this taxi plan. But some gusty. That did not expand Medicaid they can seek to gain. They actually seek to gain many candidates new bell Texas for in stance. We gain about 34 billion dollars a federal aid and it is spelled Georgette ten billion dollars Tennessee. Seven billion dollars so how those states choose to use that money to meet increased coverage in their states. Is one question and now we'll separate question for those states might lose by. Marry outside beater all questions people have and I we're actually getting some more. Coming in on FaceBook right now thanks Paula you were writing in an oppressed people want to know how these new plans will affect them so this is a big what Mary Alice. Connie Jackson wants to know. What the impact for the sixty to 65 year old an older crowd how would this new plan affect. Older Americans. Right that's a really interesting question. There's specific language in this bill we've actually seen it in other repeal provision that would let insurance companies charge older Americans. Five times more and younger Americans under currents locked the insurance companies can only charge older Americans three times more. And that provision five times more verses three times more is one of the reasons we've seen. He aid organizations like the AE RP and the American Medical Association and come out opposing this thing on opposing it pretty strongly. There's a real concern for some of those older Americans and at a especially those folks kind of sixty to 65. Range type of or they qualify for Medicare. Might seek increasing costs and this is an and we should point out it's been consistent across all the Republican repeal efforts right that costs for older Americans sicker Americans. Those would be expected to increase. How at this layout because they know add this new plan proposal would do away with the employer mandate the individual mandate caring young rates and ask. If coverage would be accessible. Are available I guess for people who recently lost there drops. Right that's really interesting so and so much the states decide to do and how they decide to build out. Marketplace. You know one of that existing former an out and put it on and let the former. Aunt and ask this from the Congressional Budget Office estimated. That I just repealing that mandate. Making it so that it added you'll still have to buy health insurance. They estimated that that alone would result in about fifteen million. Fewer Americans having health insurance over at the next ten years now part of that would be because Americans might not might choose to not buy health insurance. But another credit that I ED that they would be priced out of the system. We know it insurance companies don't like uncertainty. And there's been a lot of conversation about whether a bill like this. Where every state designs their own system. It's nice to spend some money or rehear other monies over here as different regulations about what insurance plans. Have to cover at a lot of uncertainty for insurance companies. Still a lot of experts say that that uncertainty could lead insurance companies to Jack up premiums tale the American association of insurance company that exists. Came out against this bill as well. But the key point there Q and is that the decision making of and goes to the states they have much more discretion when it comes to a lot of those decisions. Here's another question for you about which is a bigger one in May be apply to a lot more going on in Washington but Olivea Alan. Want to know about the cost of all of this how is this to be paid for aware with the actual cuts come form that allow for this policy to move forward do we do we even know that area. Right that's a great question the short answer is we don't know a lot of that yet that's exactly the kind of analysis we would normally get from this Xenia and it will be really interesting to see the senate those powered. And votes on the spell out a full CBO score. We do know the federal government will make some money to keep her out it for this bill by rolling back. I was listening there to this bill does include rolling back some some. Some taxes that are under the Affordable Care Act still won't be tasked if they don't have. Insurance. And medical device tax that is rolled back and so all of that doesn't it. Work into the financing a little bit but remember overall we're talking about the federal government. Spending less money I don't see that they're saving money. What an estimate from Kaiser out today would be that. That says that the federal government estimated to spend about a 160. Billion dollars left over the next ten years. Specifically on helping people buy health insurance so that's a big savings. At potential deficit reduction. For the federal government but it also means less and less spending less many to the states to help cover ups. I'd grab one when it out from this hobby shop and arrogant makati valleys that shack apparently liked you we I go to the Connie relic and I implore. Forgot they sell. What other questions have you had about health insurance has or we're asking field. Health insurance health coverage the current health care debate. And you currently health care men. And you get your employer party by yours. Through via exchange. A year on Obama carry too as people. You okay so what you feel about it effort rate now underway in the senate that would repeal the current Affordable Care Act. That would give states money to use that at their own systems they say it's more flexibility to the saints. Are different stocking about the so far. Lately. And he's rising ticket if not next week. I. In act two from a lot of looks on the that this seems. Alley came up all decided there was all this average in the spring and summer around formal other other formal efforts to repeal. The bell spokesman back on Capitol Hill have done evidently it is plant act acting implant has not need them. Is back from that data roads in the last ditch effort to try to repeal the affordable. You know Mary out you're absolutely right I think one of the things and one of the reasons we wanted to address these questions today with exactly that that people have been searching for these answers. They've been looking for some more information because the way this has played out with repeal efforts made again and again over time. People are really know what actually could hold up to be a bill that passes vs one that there they're just talking about for now in Washington. So some very galaxy I know we talk a little bit about the state of play at the top four we let you go. Just give me one more run down now because people are gonna start paying attention to this the closer we get to any action. When could we see that action and what we think that happened with the Graham Cassidy bell. Right we're expecting to see a vote in the senate next week came out fast but there's a reason for acts. The senate only has until the end of the month if they want. To pass a bill with only fifty votes. That deals with kind of some want to eat. Funny legislative games there and senate but Republicans to notice to that deadline because there's only 52 Republicans senators so they know it instead date being eat at. Super majority if they end up needing sixty votes. At next month the month after it really diminishes their chance of passing a repeal don't. So we're likely to see a vote next week and right now allow lot of Republicans say that they like this done it will likely be involved for they're still. For big question marks. Rand Paul. There's Susan Collins from Maine and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska to very moderate Republican women who voted against previous iterations. Of the health care repeal they're very quick to cite these big cuts to Medicaid and they're worried about the attack back and I see it. Andy also don't like provisions in this bill which would make it illegal for any federal funding to bill. Towards procedures or any health care Tenet plan parents that those ticket most senators are really against that those lines in the now. And then last. John McCain from Arizona I feel like we are off and talking about Senator John McCain he too voted against the latest repeal effort and this time around as well. He is unwilling to say where he is leaning. He frankly doesn't like how fast this bill came up. He wanted things to go lots and lower to work through the regular committee process. Regular order again and so those four senators are really the votes to watch next week. A lot of action there in Washington unfolding very quickly on Capitol Hill and Mary Alice parks. Staying on top of it all for a thanks Alan good to talk to actively get on the question what do you think I think still live it is an anymore coming up I encourage people to keep sending them enemy announcers can keep funneling them your way he can continue to answer them. Thanks very out that there in DC thanks to all of you for watching as well for more of Mary Alison art higher attire teens reporting. Go to abcnews.com. Any time or download ABC news act to get the latest. Breaking news headlines right to your phone from the ice for now I'm on an Abbas cannot see you back here in.

