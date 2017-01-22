Transcript for On The Ground: Americans React to the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump

Over in 30000. And I'm desserts pretending he's seen today. Lot of guys work in. Or. Is the main security line to get into the inauguration. That an hour long way. 900000. People expected to attend today you can CEO ladder at a pass in front of me yet we're also support from the Baghdad absolute. He says. Our country needs fixing claims he's actually going to do it again I don't even so yeah. Resolutely holiday giving him afterward right everyday. Com and Obama just finished up there midmorning me now they're heading to the podium. President elect of the United States totaled Jones. Trump is now about the videos. Congratulations. The transfer of power in the 44 president of the 45. Most powerful country. Now being. God we will no longer accept politicians. Who are all talk and no action. The time for them the talk is over. Now arrives. This hour of action toward you think it comes infinitely. That fight Islamic terrorism. And that's when I'm home. I. He's not Hillary Clinton out there as well even if like it is respectable candidate by line and Osama. The way. Obama has this taken Velika there massive line for the parade from capitol building. To 16100 Pennsylvania Avenue. Where so we'll take out. You stumble upon this big broad net coveted status did not angry young people. Inauguration got back. And when you go passionately about my. Yeah I. Are you there when know that most of the blame fast yeah. The duo still it's. The wrong. God please don't throw stuff. Do you are helping the police communicate with the crowd went. You're trying to calm the crowds now on his place. They're not gonna talk. At the very edge of the protest here as needed groups demonstrators. And kind of along route stops. 45 minutes and lines village cafe there. The big game. Quality basically clerk night. But he wondered. Good move. Resident and originating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.