Haley warns 'US will be taking names' of countries against Jerusalem embassy move

More
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had strong words for countries critical of America's decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, vowing that the U.S. will take Thursday's vote on the issue "personally."
3:00 | 12/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Haley warns 'US will be taking names' of countries against Jerusalem embassy move
Ambassador Nikki Haley says the US will be quote taking names at the United Nations today. The name she's talking about or the countries that support a resolution criticizing the US for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Hayley vetoed a similar resolution on Monday after was supported by several key US allies. President trump supported Haley at a White House meeting yesterday saying the US won't be taken advantage Abbott UN any longer. And Hayley treated in the word of the president let them vote against us and we'll save a lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51928576,"title":"Haley warns 'US will be taking names' of countries against Jerusalem embassy move","duration":"3:00","description":"U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had strong words for countries critical of America's decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, vowing that the U.S. will take Thursday's vote on the issue \"personally.\"","url":"/Politics/video/haley-warns-us-taking-names-countries-jerusalem-embassy-51928576","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.