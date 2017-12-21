Transcript for Haley warns 'US will be taking names' of countries against Jerusalem embassy move

Ambassador Nikki Haley says the US will be quote taking names at the United Nations today. The name she's talking about or the countries that support a resolution criticizing the US for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Hayley vetoed a similar resolution on Monday after was supported by several key US allies. President trump supported Haley at a White House meeting yesterday saying the US won't be taken advantage Abbott UN any longer. And Hayley treated in the word of the president let them vote against us and we'll save a lot.

