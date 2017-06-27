The health care hustle

More
Another Republican senator comes out against the Better Care Reconciliation Act and the new CBO analysis of the health care bill is out.
0:30 | 06/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The health care hustle
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48298302,"title":"The health care hustle","duration":"0:30","description":"Another Republican senator comes out against the Better Care Reconciliation Act and the new CBO analysis of the health care bill is out.","url":"/Politics/video/health-care-hustle-48298302","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.