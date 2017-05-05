Transcript for Health care vote discussed during White House press briefing

And they you have the White House as principal deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders making her debut at the podium in the daily white house press briefing at. I'm on in about an now begins your briefing break down all the latest headlines coming out of that briefing. And everything else needs an upcoming from Washington today joining me is Rick Klein down in Washington DCU and Rick. Hey bud how Loria on the happy Friday man. Indeed happy Friday eventful and eventful Friday in an eventful week up we thought a hundred days is a big deal it turns out getting the 106 was its own all. Not if you're keeping track of of the you know hundred in sick the copier ahead. Hey there the gators made her debut at the briefing guardian today it at touching down. A lot more subdued and that the interactions and Sean Spicer I have to say and she has she's got a lot of a lot of experience with with reporters and in deals sometimes off camera. And has been featured on Sunday shows among other places yes he is Mike Huckabee sauter she'll manage that. Presidential campaign. For dad. But you know I think pressed on a budget issues this is a good day for the White House generally so maybe it was going to be a little bit less testy generally but I also think just her her disposition is a little their financial advisors. Just below yes just a little if that SNL sketch comes up after all. Listen health care we're still talking about it obviously it's a huge vote yesterday she took a ton of questions on it today I would make one thing perfectly clear that. Everyone was talking about repeal and replaced repeal and replace repeal in a plate. Did what happened yesterday actually repeal or could it lead to the repeal of a bomb scare. No this is not a repeal this is closest congress is gonna get it also. If it's got along roads a replacement. On the because the senate has the take it up and you saw that the White House saying that they don't think that there needs to be need to wait on the Congressional Budget Office she's she said it's not the gospel. And it did they'll do their own process but it is a long way from complete the senate has been begun the process. I thought the one White House official says that their expectation is that the senate. Takes the house. The house passed bill would kill mass yesterday as the starting point there's not even a guarantee around that though they put together a working group they're gonna start to analyze this is not an even. Begin at the committee level for another couple of weeks of realistically. We're talking about months until they can have our real Rose Garden ceremony of signing ceremony is opposed to did this a laboratory ceremony that they had yesterday afternoon. As of us to the big beautiful ceremony they had yesterday one. That working group you mentioned this when a plane out there is not a single female on that working group at this moment and maybe that will change in the future out of switch back to something that. Miss Sander said there in the press briefings that the president in terms of the timeline on this moving forward is focused on getting this right. Not fast were coming on the heels of a vote that was taken with out some other members of the house even having. Read the bail so how do they get it right now. And for it. Well I think it doesn't it doesn't jibe with reality speed was of the essence here because they've been in this house leaders were putting together coalition and they were afraid it they would lose the votes if they happen so they have the votes they went forward with it that's how the process works. But they did this deadline that they set was essentially their own members going home. As there as they are right now it's funny to hear from constituents they were afraid of the coalitions with start to fray if that happens so. They went forward they got the votes the senate though is its own animal and they've got their own. The wrong political emergencies they also have their own pace of committees their own rules and regulations around these things. Keep in mind they lost twenty Republicans in that vote yesterday to a to have it passed by the slimmest of margins. They can only lose to in the senate and still have a majority. That is that he number and right now. There's at least half a dozen up to ten Sanders who are very skeptical of this and they raise the ideological spectrum you have conservatives as well as moderates who say. We're not sure this is a good deal so they're gonna have to take a hard look at it and all that pressure that bills is gonna potentially influence those opinions maybe if those those votes. So all those house Republicans who voted for this yesterday. They're gonna have to go home there to activate their constituents are gonna take some questions. If there potential fall for what they face and when he AT. No doubt I talked to the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee yesterday afternoon they were literally taking games as this went on he rattled off about. 45 members that they think they can defeat that he simply on this boat. Because they're out of step with there. With their constituents the nonpartisan cook political report took a look at this today and in twenty races. That were up favored for Republicans have now shifted slightly to in favor of the Democrats at least into the tossup category so this will have political implications and on the frankly that's the political lesson. Of 199420. Tat is that. Health care. Votes drive votes they drive constituents out there it made a huge difference in both of those elections in both cases. Democrats lost control of the house in part because of what was going on on health care now it's Republicans have junked it. And as the consequences become clear Republicans despite that atmosphere yesterday at the Rose Garden they are worried about the fallout and it's Democrats who were hyped up. So I would talk a little bit about sort of the legislative plan that was late Ford by this administration because health care was one part of it. And that argument we've heard again and again for the last several months was. We health care first and and that helps us get to tax reform which we know was also a big plan that the president was working on. So how did those two still fit together with yesterday's vote kind of laying the ground work for what it's potentially at big tax reform plan. Yes and no I did the the Broadway that it does lady ground workers that they got a victory on the war in victories begat other victories in Washington once you show that you can do it. It's easier to do it the next time. The no part is that in this case eight lesbian is not a policy it's not like the coalitions that just worked. By the barest of margins now are in the house on health care. Are obvious when it comes to taxes you have. Lots of different interest you still have the Democrats will almost certainly be united against. What you're trying to do. And they're gonna have to take their time today to build up different coalitions this White House losing gates I'm impressed by that piece of it because there's no question that the president found himself. Was talking to members who didn't always nobody tells us as became very evident as with his praise for the Australian help here's as the last night I think it became more evident. But he did know the members of congress to call he does not negotiating and he did know. How to press the buttons that say it and and dialed phone and make sure that he was talking all the right people to get it done and if he shows that level of engagement. I think there's an opportunity on other on other legislation breach what is going to be viewed on the merits so. I feel like if you didn't do health care you can forget about the other stuff but just because you did it doesn't mean it's an automatic. And we should point out that this Sunday the Allenby director opening is going to be on this week so here a lot more. On that piece of the puzzle there. Let's look ahead we. At the weekend pick up the French election. And it's something everyone's watching. Quite quite intensely after they heard anything from the White House about which may then leading faculty there watching it what it means to folks. It this is a proxy battle between President Obama or President Obama and president from the President Obama has. Endorsed. Indeed the opponent of the of the person that president trump has endorsed Marie Le pen and and you heard the the White House at least he would president trumps tweets a couple weeks ago in the preliminary election talking about opt Le pen's chances because. It is a similar nationalist. Anti establishments. Anti EU sentiment that's coursing through. French elections right now you didn't hear though the same kind of effusive praise from the podium today so it seemed to me like they're taking. A bit of a step back not a false that back it's not like. Is any switched endorsement here but this the forces that that that Obama represented vs the forces that drop represented it's relevant for Americans and and in this this same sort of sentiments that swept across all all of Europe and so much of the world. We're gonna have to keep a close plan that's a big big election helpful Kabul coverage here and at abcnews.com and finally. Looking ahead to Monday now there's a big hearing happening on Capitol Hill we're getting here for the first time in one of these hearings. From Sally Yates the former acting attorney general for the first time really since she was fired right after refusing. To impose or a rather enforce. The travel as introduced by president terms administration Dick Anthony hearing related to Russia's interference in the 2016 press until election. How big deal it. This is a big moment and I mean on both of those stories you start with the Russia story and there's been reporting that that she warned about. I'm Michael Flynn and in his ability to do the job as national security advisor how those warnings were conveyed during her time. As acting attorney general shortly after the inauguration before Jeff Sessions was confirmed to before she was fired. And then on the travel ban even though that's not subject I guarantee she's gonna get a bunch of questions about her opinion. About the travel ban and that remarkable moment where president drops to the stood up and as is his power as is his right fired her from that job specifically. Because she wasn't going to go and enforce that traveled and a travel ban. Of course the caught up in the courts versions one and version two so. This is a big moment I think he she's obviously. Is going to be kind of tainted by the politics of Obama I would expect Republicans to say. She's doing their bidding democrats' bidding. But what she says of all stories both on Russia and Michael Flynn. As well as on the travel ban will be critical to our understanding and it's gonna slow moving portrait that's emerging on bull. Rick Klein always that thought he man he had big plans for the weekend. I hope it does not get rained out this weekend in Washington hope that we can enjoy up a piece of string before that the craziness begins again. I hope that for you as well. They keep them as I look at the sake Rick Montana lots and indeed. Thanks on the and safety US well for watching remember you can always go to abcnews.com for more for now I'm on this slide in new York and off the back here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.