Transcript for HHS Sec. Tom Price: 'We disagree strenuously' with CBO report

CBO looked at a portion of our plant but not the entire plan affect the entire plan includes the regulatory apparatus that we've got the ability use. At health and human services that the previous administrations used. Significantly but we want to use it to make certain that patients are helped and that costs are decreased. They also ignored completely the other legislative activities that would be putting into place that will make certain that we have an insurance market that that actually works. So we disagree strenuously with would with the report that was put out we believe that our plan will cover more individuals at a lower cost and give them the choices. That they want for the coverage that they want for themselves and for the fans their family not that the government forces them to five.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.