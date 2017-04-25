Highlights from President Trump's speech at Days of Remembrance ceremony

More
President Trump gave the keynote address at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's Days of Remembrance ceremony, keeping up with a presidential tradition since
9:00 | 04/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Highlights from President Trump's speech at Days of Remembrance ceremony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47012375,"title":"Highlights from President Trump's speech at Days of Remembrance ceremony","duration":"9:00","description":"President Trump gave the keynote address at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's Days of Remembrance ceremony, keeping up with a presidential tradition since","url":"/Politics/video/highlights-president-trumps-speech-days-remembrance-ceremony-47012375","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.