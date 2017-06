Transcript for 'Up Hill': Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos talks latest on health care bill and congressional races

Everyone I'm ABC's Mary Bruce you're in the capital just steps off of the house floor and we're joined with congressman shared a sense of Illinois to help us break down. All of the news of the day so let's start with what happened in Georgia last night the Georgia congressional sixth race a lot of attention on this a lot of money. In this race but ultimately the Republican pulled it out. Your reaction when you make it level we silence. Walgreen we talked sports in just a second but but I'll I'll use the sports analogy. I I was at collegiate athlete and you knew if you played a really really tough team. And if he came close. Then you are make and some progress and there's always another game. So I am not at all discouraged I'm looking at the next game being the mid term elections in 28 team we. Lost his seat by 23 points. About a half the year ago. We lost last night by about four. So I see that has tremendous progress and we can continue doing that not. Just when missile this race comes up again but the 71 other races where there are better performance opportunities for us. Then number 2018 hopefully we'll be a very good year for the Democrats. If you look playing the long game then. What are the lessons learned in this race and he 23 million dollars were put behind John Haas off the democratic candidate I guess it's a Republican district the one that they. President trump only cared I think a point. In November what are the lessons learned that Democrats maybe need to apply going Ford or what some things that embassy to tweak it it is immense. An amount of money and you know yet you think about how. Much better we can be using money for social programs or to help people would ever but that that that's a whole other argument about campaign is report. But in this case. I managed district and northwestern Illinois that Donald Trump one. But I won by twenty points and I had a lot of my colleagues say how do you win by twenty points they win in a district that now trump. One and I I think I focus non stop about jobs the economy. And going forward we are getting closer and closer to what. And we know that we have to be talking about there are so many issues that divide us. As Americans and we can we can stand up for what we believe in our values you know will always hold true to our values but let's talk about job we'll talk about the economy. Talk about fighting for hardworking men and women and I think if we stay. With that message and then when we do. Well in 28 teen and we do something about we got to deliver people expect us to the lever. Is there a danger in Democrats trying to run too much just against the president against sort of his messaging and not enough. Took on their own track promoting enough what Democrats are doing its running for something not just against I'd I think we need to talk about. What Donald Trump is not not doing as far as living up to his promises. I live in the heartland and it's an area that Donald Trump dominated. So. The bill like health care that will not point three million Americans offer their help and that will add a an extra expenses for seniors. That will allow people with preexisting conditions. Will put them in any a high risk pool where their insurance either we'll be unattainable or unaffordable. So we need to be talking about the policies now about trump is a person but about the policies. That he said he would fix that he's not living up to it promises. It's been a change in leadership in the party some people especially after what we saw last night are saying maybe need to shake things up a little bit the Democratic Party. When we let's let's wait and see what what 28 team brings but. You know I'd there are so many people saying well our messaging wasn't what it should be forward in some cases we don't have the right candidate I'm there's all kinds of finger point and it goes. On after. Here he had never never but that happens after every special election happens after every mid term there's always. Monday morning quarterbacking. And yeah I think what we need to focus on is looking ahead. Making sure that we have the right policies and that we're talking again nonstop about what we want to do to fight for hardworking men and women out in our country. You mentioned health care obviously there's a lot of discussion about what's going on over in the senate but what do you make of the process here that we are seeing the fact that the senate Republicans and many reserve guard. You know negotiating this bill behind closed doors Democrats certainly are not happy with that. What are they so embarrassed about it that they can't even have it to see the light of day. And we don't we don't even know what's and you and I are sitting here talking about health bill that we don't even know what's in it right now. I know what we pass out of the house where there was there were actually zero Democrats who supported it because of those items I just told you about. In in my district alone there are 40000. People who will lose their health insurance under that plan the trump care plan that passed the house. On top of that we would lose 60000. Plus jobs. In the state of Illinois as a result of that in these rural hospitals in the rural clinics the again these areas the rural areas that supported Donald Trump in vast numbers. They will be the people that will be hurt the most by this trump care bill. Are there changes that you would like to see it to obamacare going forward things are areas were you could see yourself. Working across the aisle with Republicans to make some improvements dasher I I worked in health care estimated for a living before eight we came here to congress. And in that time it was both it was before during and after the Affordable Care Act passed. It was clear that we are on an unsustainable path. Before we pass the Affordable Care Act we couldn't keep going with double digit increases in in people's premiums not improving patient outcomes all of that. The Affordable Care Act. Was acute FISA legislation that has some problems. Number one prescription drug costs are way too high. Number two we've got to get our premiums or co pays or deductibles for families under control those are two areas that I would -- -- with open arms as with most of my colleagues. To work with Republicans to get those things next. But but it knock 23 million Americans off their health insurance we can't stand by and let that happen. What's happened here do you think they're ultimately going to be able to pass something Republicans do you think there will be a day where it. The parties will be working together. On a solution if if the Republicans are willing to fight on behalf hardworking men and women who just want to make sure that they can have health care for their families. And like I've I started this series it's a small video series that we call here in the Hart lane here in the heartland HE AR. Then their just you know 92. Two minute little vignettes about people. Sharing their stories in their own words. About how are Fareed they are. What will happen is if this trumped your bills give bill goes all the way through the president signs that in the law. And I talked with a mom who has a six year old son with terrible policy. And I I think what's said it all as when she said my son was born a preexisting condition. And he has kept families everywhere not just in my congressional district or my save all over the country who fear what would happen if trump care becomes law. I have to. Make a turn to some other big news of the day which may also helped explain why we are in in matching outfits. Tonight is that they deem the congressional women's softball game where a team of a female journalists face off. Against female members of congress. You played. But the lawmakers scene I play for the press are you ready for assisted yeah yeah that's so I this'll be Mike if your plane. Ricky 1080 gimme gimme some point well I'll tell you why am very motivated to witness and I because in my four previous gains we've won two and lost him. So this is the does the tiebreaker south. I play shortstop I'd that third. I that hitting pretty well in practice. But. Aren't ready I think there's something worth noting now the way our team is structured. We we are bipartisan all the way through we have Democrats and Republicans house members and Democrats and our opponent is the women's Washington press corps. As opposed to the man. To have their game structured Republicans against Democrats so I'll do that as a shout out for more women to run for office we need more bipartisanship up. In and that silly or wired. I'm looking forward to add. Of course Alford at consol to help raise money to it did beat congress beat cancer excuse me and it's they are slogan is beat congress beat cancer. And we're gonna to both of us tonight was he got there on the field thank you so much for joining us thank you all for tuning in check out more about all of these discussions on he's the governor was elated.

