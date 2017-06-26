Transcript for The Hill reacts to Anthony Kennedy's Supreme Court nomination in 1987

Well in this day and age you can be sure the judge his whole life full all be public knowledge in the weeks ahead. As ABC's Brit Hume reports tonight on Capitol Hill there is confidence. And caution. By all. Preliminary indications he looks good he looks from Mary again. That from a Republican who oppose judge Bork and was skeptical of judge Ginsburg was typical of senate reaction to the new nominee. But after what's happened nobody was committing himself. Although there's a lot more to know about judge Kennedy he's not that well known figure what I do know I have a favorable impression. I hope that the White House should not come up for the nomination it will not provoke a shorter controversy we've. Fund ourselves engaged in over the Burke and Ginsburg nominations. The first signs stern may be that that is the case but we just have to wait and see. But conservative Republican hats agree that Cranston and other senate liberals have probably gotten the best they could hope for. I think they have and I think if they try to do the same thing with regard to this. Nominee I think the American people are going to catch a Honda what they really have to. There was a tentative suggestion of opposition today from one of the civil rights groups most active against Bork. There do appear to be some problems in the civil rights area. Especially regarding judge candies decisions. On voting rights act fair housing wage discrimination and school desegregation cases. But knee said he was too early to tell. As for the possibility of conservative opposition the Senate's mr. conservative Republican Helms of North Carolina. Said judge Kennedy a telephone in just after the president's announcement Helms pronounced himself encouraged by their brief talk and said he hoped to support Kennedy. Helms of course was one of the conservatives who pushed hardest for the Ginsburg nomination and suggesting they might even filibuster judge Kennedy. But as the saying goes that was then this is now. Brit Hume ABC news on Capitol Hill.

