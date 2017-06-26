-
Now Playing: The Note: The fate of Trump's travel ban hangs in the balance
-
Now Playing: President Reagan taps Anthony Kennedy as Supreme Court nominee in 1987
-
Now Playing: Before the Supreme Court: Inside Judge Anthony Kennedy's record
-
Now Playing: The Note: The long road to 50 votes on health care
-
Now Playing: Disability rights advocates join the fight to stop the Senate health care bill
-
Now Playing: 5th GOP senator opposes health care bill
-
Now Playing: Johnny Depp makes comment about assassinating Trump
-
Now Playing: Disability group advocates stage protest outside Sen. McConnell's office
-
Now Playing: Senate health bill met with mixed reactions
-
Now Playing: Protesters arrested outside Sen. McConnell's office
-
Now Playing: Trump says he doesn't 'want a poor person' dealing with economic issues
-
Now Playing: White House defends Trump's original 'tapes' tweet
-
Now Playing: 'Common Sense': Matt Dowd on health care bill, special elections and leadership
-
Now Playing: Trump talks immigration reform, border wall at Iowa rally
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans set to unveil 'discussion draft' of health care bill
-
Now Playing: Senate’s unhealthy start on health care
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans unveil health care bill draft after secret negotiations
-
Now Playing: Protesters dragged away from Sen. McConnell's office
-
Now Playing: DNC Chair Tom Perez on Georgia election loss, health care, taking back the House
-
Now Playing: 'Up Hill': Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos talks latest on health care bill and congressional races