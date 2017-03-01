Transcript for Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration

So help you a new year a new congress congratulations you are now members. House speaker Paul Ryan securing the votes to keep his position in the new term this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. The people have given us unified government. But it's off to a rocky start. House Republicans first taking a vote late at night and behind closed doors to strip power from the office of congressional ethics we were getting phone calls on ethics headlines were kinda like we. Weakened epics and etc. so that's never a good headline after less than 24 hours and one tweet from president elect Donald Trump later. They changed course I thought it was not the right way to proceed from sweet said as unfair as the ethics watchdog may be. Congress should focus on tax reform and health care which led Democrats to wonder was the president elect opposed to gutting the ethics watchdog or just the timing. I'll let the the president elect's team explain exactly what. He is intending to communicate in his tweet Republicans now turning to making good on president elect Donald Trump's promise it's seventeen days from his inauguration. We'll focused on repealing and replacing obamacare. We'll look forward. Legislation that'll give us the the tools to roll back the avalanche of red tape and regulation of and stifling. American jobs. Vice president elect Mike Pence in President Obama will visit congress on Wednesday talking with their parties about the fate of the president's health care law. We've learned more about will be at ten. Ending the trump and non duration of the list includes former president George W. Bush and his wife Laura as well as bill and Hillary Clinton. Making news ABC news Capitol Hill.

