Transcript for Hillary Clinton Arrives at Trump Inauguration

There is former President Bill Clinton. It was a case if Hillary Clinton coming in. So much discipline for them. The last moment this was a campaign they would win instead college age from. And tremendous upset. We see them now about to take their place. On the west front. As President Obama. Presidential drive to the capital. Lot of power on that screen right now and yeah. To have tremendous moment in this we look at all this in the unexpected journey that the country's ban on for the last eighteen months. That most people thought would end up completely differently this screens would be flipped. Here that most people thought that. Warren. Disruptive time and we have a president that's gonna take office that ten no one expected. Glenn is putting up the good book of Byron Pitts when you can see it's. Joins us with sadness looks like right. Mean she looks pain but I was thinking to what about. But some magical about America many innocent and places in the world where. But would be (%expletive) For this data were and even though that that the clintons clearly looked disappointed clearly looks said. They're there they're participating. In this great American process. Cookie Roberts. About quality joints and said first woman president. Was her picture and with CEOs of the president of the United States made for today. For people to be wearing on the mom with her taking meadows. And and so the issue is and having to be a brave soldiers Cecilia Vega you've covered that campaign from the very beginning. That is the face I saw George the day that Hillary Clinton conceded the election to Donald Trump. Susan I'm purple suit she came out in that hotel in New York. After a long night's crash didn't concede tonight that this. That the votes came in Annapolis did the next morning that as a face. I'm a woman who I think we thought we would be walking out under very different circumstances a woman who ran his office twice. Then lost twice. And alongside her husband who has been here under different circumstances also.

