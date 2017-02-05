Transcript for Hillary Clinton blames FBI director, WikiLeaks for her election loss

Yes I do you think it played a role I think other things did as well every day that goes by we learn more about some of Leah. Unprecedented interference including from a foreign. Power. He certainly. Interfered in our election. And it was clear interfered your hurt me in to help my opponent. And if you. She art my opponent is campaigns. Statements. Eight. Quite. Coordinated with the goal then. Leaders remain nameless. Perfect campaign. There is no such thing. But I was on the way to winning. I'm still a combination. Jim Armey's letter on October 28 man Russian Wheatley. Raised doubts in the minds of people what war inclined to vote for me I've got scared. And the evidence. For that. Intervening. Deemed and it is I think that. Compelling persuasive. And so. We overcame a lot campaign I am writing a book and it's a painful. Process. For you every. A campaign. Didn't we make mistakes of course pleaded. I make mistakes my gosh yes you'll read my confession then mind. I request for absolution. I actually got personal responsibility I was the campaign dying was the person. Who was on the balance we've got lots of others story. Man. He should worry less about election. And my winning the popular vote then doing some other. Actually more. Remember I did win more than three million homes and high. So negotiations are critical but they have to be part of a broader strategy not just thrown on how to tweak some mornings it's OK let's get together and then I'll see you can't get along. And I can't me anything who I am and I spent decades learning about what it would to me. To move our country forward including people lol you know clearly didn't vote for me. To try to make sure that we dealt what a lot of these hard issues that are right around the corner like robotics. San artificial intelligence and things that are really going to be up ending. The economy for the vast majority of Americans to say nothing of the rest of the world so. You know I'm I'm now back to being in. This citizen and part of the resistance.

