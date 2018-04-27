Transcript for Holy hell erupts on Capitol Hill after Speaker Ryan forces out House chaplain

And a controversy tonight growing on Capitol Hill after speaker Paul Ryan force the house chaplain to resign without giving a reason. The reverend Patrick Conroy will step down some Democrats believe he was fired because of a prayer he gave during last fall's tax debate. Urging lawmakers not to pick winners and losers to make sure everyone gets a fair shot. A spokesman for speaker Ryan says that is not the reason why.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.