Transcript for Homeland Security Chief: Trump Executive Order 'Not a Ban on Muslims'

The president as we all know is issued three executive orders related to our Homeland Security mission. These orders was secure our borders enhance the enforcement of our immigration laws and keep our citizens safe. By keeping foreign terrorists of our country. I like to clarify that the most recent protective order does what it does and does not mean. This is not a travel ban this is a temporary pause that allows us to better reviews the existing refugee. And he's vetting system. Over the next thirty days to analyze and assess its strengths and the weaknesses of our current immigration system which is the most generous in the world. We will then provide our foreign partners which sixty days to cooperate with a national security requirements. This way we can ensure the system is doing what it is designed to do which is protect the American people. This analysis is long overdue and strongly supported by the department's career intelligence officials. Acting undersecretary for DHS intelligence and analysis David a law. We'll speak to that in more detail shortly. Furthermore this is not. I repeat not a ban on Muslims. The Homeland Security mission is to safeguard the American people our homeland our values and religious liberty is one of our most fundamental. In treasured values. It's important understand that there are terrorists and other bad actors who are seeking to infiltrate our homeland. Every single day. The seven countries named an executive order or those designated by congress in your bomber administration. As requiring additional security when making decisions. About who comes into our homeland. As my predecessor secretary Johnson like to say it is easier to play defense. On the fifty yard line that it is on the one yard line. We're preventing terrorist. From entering our country we can stop terror attacks from striking the homeland we cannot gamble was American lives. I will not gamble American lives. These orders are a matter of national security is my sworn responsibilities. As secretary of Homeland Security to protect and defend the American people. And I've directed departmental leadership to implement the president's executive orders professionally. Humanely. And in accordance with the law. Since the court orders related to the executive order were issued over the weekend CPP immediately began taking steps that sect Customs and Border Protection. Immediately began taking steps to be in compliance. We are and will remain in compliance with judicial orders we have also been working. Well our partners at the departments of defense. Justice and state. We are committed to ensuring that all individuals affected by the euros. Including those affected by the court orders are being provided all rights afforded under all laws. We are or will continue to enforce president trumps executive orders from mainly. And with professionalism are Jarvis to protect the homeland. These executive orders hope do that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.