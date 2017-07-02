Transcript for Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly Defends Travel Ban But Regrets Quick Rollout

The president's executive orders on border security immigration enforcement will enhance public safety for all of our citizens. The president's recent executive order to temporarily suspend entry for foreign nationals from seven countries we believe is lawful and constitutional. In review ordered by the president is necessary. And appropriate. Will enable us to two assess the adequacy and availability of information we need from all countries. To adjudicate all of these are applications. Are other benefits under our existing immigration laws and to determine if the person seeking to benefit is in fact who they say they are. It would not present it's a threat. While some at some of the court tenants of this order are the subject of ongoing litigation is my belief that we will prevail. And be able to take the steps answer to protect our nation. We say first I agree with the policies of the executive order. It's consistent with a memo I draft to a to then candidate trump. With mayor Giuliani attorney general Mukasey. Advocating. A shift from a Muslim. And which she was campaigning on which we thought was unconstitutional. To rather and enhance vetting process. Of immigrants and refugees based on risk. Not religion from high threat areas. It's consistent with the peace or waiver security bill that was signed into law by President Obama it's consistent with the State's act. The pass a house with by person. Veto proof majority. My concern is united talked to his house implement it and in the execution of its war. And it first lawful permanent residents. With green cards were denied. Military advisors to reassert lines. To help US forces overseas as you know were denied and students. We're trapped. Overseas and with nieces. Me say I applaud you for quickly correcting. What I considered these. Errors by quickly on grain the exception. In waiver to green card holders. Well which went along way to remedy I think this executive war. Just after the inauguration. My staff. For small number and myself better some initial cuts on that some changes were made. The desire was to get it out thinking wars to get it out quick. So that potentially people might be coming here Armas would not take advantage of some period of time. That they could jump on an airplane did here in retrospect I should have it this is all on me by the way. I should have elated just a bit sore that I could talk to members of congress decreed that the leadership of the committees like this. To prepare them for what. It's comic do you believe that the cause of this court order. We have let some paying close people into the country. It is certainly entirely possible in other words. Before this ought to we will let bay get people into the country. Your people would not doing their job. That's not true at all but people always Demetriou and and that's what I'm trying to get it is. Is there any difference between issuance of this executive order in a job you people Dolan so it put it over to season the courts make. Is it put notes at risk. The reason for the applause. Was for us to take some time take a look at the bidding from the seven countries and in question. In Carl. Refugees are vetted. And I can tell you because my people tell me that for the last number of years. The bidding is at best loose vicious safer for its NC a person who is trying to get to United States. To do some harm some terrorists attacked. Is he's coming in during this period that the courts what they stayed on our sportsmen. We won't know that. Until that that an individual was a bad person to a do something bad. But it's entirely possible. That someone that's coming in whether mr. in this state during the quarter action. Or previous to this period but they're going to do us harm but you don't have been approved for this sport. Not until the boom. Not until well not until they need to act to blow something up or going to a a ball and kill people so we won't know until that the betting on the other rent. In those seven countries a suspect. And mr. trump and certainly in my view we have two. Two applause which we've which he ordered now is you know on the court action. So that we can take a look at at what we're doing on the other rend. I believe the vetting and the other and right now is not adequate to protect the nation.

