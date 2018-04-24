-
Now Playing: 'Powerhouse Politics': House Republicans on who should get the speaker's gavel
-
Now Playing: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joins 'Powerhouse Politics'
-
Now Playing: 'Homeland' star Mandy Patinkin on 'Powerhouse Politics'
-
Now Playing: Trump suggests his VA secretary nominee step aside
-
Now Playing: Trump and Macron's 'bromance' continues with kisses, praise
-
Now Playing: Trump welcomes Macron
-
Now Playing: Trump talks North Korea denuclearization, Syria troop withdrawal, Iran nuclear deal
-
Now Playing: Trump warns Iran against restarting nuke program
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Cohen pardoning question 'stupid'
-
Now Playing: Trump welcomes French president, first lady to the White House
-
Now Playing: Comey: Trump called me to discuss Moscow trip mentioned in 'Steele dossier'
-
Now Playing: Trump's Veterans Affairs secretary nominee under fire
-
Now Playing: Secretary of state nominee nabs key vote for confirmation
-
Now Playing: Rand Paul's last-minute switch gives Pompeo favorable committee vote
-
Now Playing: Mounting questions about whether Trump's lawyer will flip on president
-
Now Playing: Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
-
Now Playing: White House tries to explain Trump 'breeding' tweet about immigration
-
Now Playing: WH: No sanctions lifted until North Korea shows 'concrete actions' to denuclearize
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway lashes out after being asked about husband's tweets
-
Now Playing: President Trump to host first state dinner