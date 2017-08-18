Hope Hicks: Everything you need to know

More
The longtime Trump aide has will serve as interim White House communications director.
1:23 | 08/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hope Hicks: Everything you need to know
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49279699,"title":"Hope Hicks: Everything you need to know","duration":"1:23","description":"The longtime Trump aide has will serve as interim White House communications director.","url":"/Politics/video/hope-hicks-49279699","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.